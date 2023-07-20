KeyBank To Host Homeownership Workshop in Partnership With Calvary Baptist Church

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / KeyBank is focusing on its commitment to advancing economic equity and inclusion by hosting a home ownership workshop at Calvary Baptist Church this month. The workshop is part of an ongoing partnership between KeyBank and local member churches of the National Baptist Church Convention, the nation's oldest and largest African American religious convention. The partnership will work to address the Black homeownership gap in Utah by providing recurring opportunities to learn about pathways to homeownership and to connect attendees with local subject matter experts at KeyBank.

July's workshop will cover the homebuying process, credit and credit scores, and the potential benefits of refinancing a mortgage. Details on the event are below, and all local residents are invited to attend:

Home Ownership Class: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon
Calvary Baptist Church | Pastor Oscar Moses
1090 South State Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

"At KeyBank we know that homeownership is instrumental to building wealth and are committed to providing access to and knowledge about pathways to homeownership," said Brianna Adams, Corporate Responsibility Officer for KeyBank for Utah. "We are grateful to partner with Pastor Oscar Moses and other local faith leaders in Utah to provide additional resources to the community."

"We are excited and appreciative of the newly established partnership between Calvary Baptist Church and KeyBank," said Pastor Oscar Moses, Calvary Baptist Church. "This is a great opportunity to advance economic education, equity, inclusions, and to create generational wealth within the African American community."

About KeyBank

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $198 billion at March 31, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

# # #

Mortgage and Home Equity Lending products offered by KeyBank are not FDIC insured or guaranteed. KeyBank extends credit secured by residential real estate without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, handicap, or familial status. All credit products are subject to collateral and/or credit approval, terms, conditions, availability and are subject to change. NMLS #399797.

CFMA #230707-2156729

9f23fb9d-9663-4c3f-91bc-5fbe5d9ee0c4.png

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: KeyBank



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/767625/KeyBank-To-Host-Homeownership-Workshop-in-Partnership-With-Calvary-Baptist-Church

img.ashx?id=767625
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.