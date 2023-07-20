PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Pennexx Foods (OTC PINK:PNNX) has made changes to its board of directors.

Pennexx has made changes to its' Board of Directors with the appointment of Scott Matthews and Debra Pomerantz.

The company replaced Joseph Caruso with Scott Matthews, an experienced businessman from Orlando as Joseph Caruso's board seat term expired. The company's bylaws outline staggered board appointments and when a Board Members term expires interim individuals are elected.

Scott's experience includes marketing, operating public companies, and negotiating contracts with major national brands. His experience as a leader is believed to bring the kind of experience needed to strengthen the board of directors' decision-making. Scott brings with him an extensive network of connections from his decades of business success.

Pennexx's shareholders also posted a written consent to the company replacing Board Member Sunny Sweet with Debra Pomerantz. Debra brings to the board years of marketing and business experience.

It is anticipated that Debra will have an active role in the marketing of various projects being undertaken by the company. This kind of hands-on activity at a board level will bring project status and success to the forefront.

Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx said, "I am very thankful for Joseph's and Sunny's involvement on the board during these formative years of the company. I am very excited about the guidance and help that Scott and Debra can bring. We have already had several good meetings and I can see they will be a huge asset to the company."

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX:OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry that focuses on social media, prepaid debit cards, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

