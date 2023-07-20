Health eCareers Now Offering Career Coaching Services

Connecting Physicians to Healthcare-Specific Coaches Nationwide

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Health eCareers, North America's leading recruitment and career network serving healthcare professionals, employers, and associations, announces a new service for physicians searching for jobs: connecting those job seekers with career coaches.c773892edbdb5f7855067d7585e5.jpgHealthcare Career Coaching
Healthcare-Specific Career Coaches with Health eCareres

Health eCareers understands the value that a career coach can bring to job seekers in the healthcare industry and is excited to offer this service. Health eCareers is the only job board to partner exclusively with career coaches who are also medical professionals who have practiced medicine for decades.

Physician shortages are sweeping the nation, with The Mayo Clinic reporting that one in five physicians is considering leaving medicine. Health eCareers is hoping that this new service connecting physicians to career coaches can help reduce the effects of burnout, and lead physicians to continue practicing medicine while feeling happier and more satisfied in their roles.

These career coaches have experience helping physicians with career transitions, burnout, work/life balance, and other on-the-job concerns. Physicians and surgeons can visit Health eCareers' Career Coaching page to explore the current career coaches available and request more information.

"At Health eCareers we aim to provide physicians with more than jobs. Our goal is to be a trusted career partner for healthcare professionals, and we see the value in connecting physicians to experienced career coaches," said Angie Brooks, Head of Partnerships at Health eCareers.

Health eCareers has plans to expand this offering to other healthcare professionals including physician assistants and nurses.

About Health eCareers

Health eCareers brings together physicians, surgeons, nurses, nurse practitioners, PAs, and CRNAs with jobs and career resources in every medical specialty. With thousands of healthcare employers across the United States, and an exclusive network of premier healthcare associations and community partners, Health eCareers supports qualified healthcare providers in finding opportunities with employers that are looking for top talent. To learn more, visit healthecareers.com or find us on Facebook and Twitter. Health eCareers is part of the Everyday Health Group.

