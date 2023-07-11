TPG GP A, LLC Reduces Stake in Super League Gaming Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

TPG GP A, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, has recently reduced its stake in Super League Gaming Inc (SLGG, Financial). This article will provide an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded stock company's profile. The data used in this article is accurate as of July 13, 2023.

About TPG GP A, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

TPG GP A, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), based in Fort Worth, Texas, is a well-known investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's top holdings include Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK, Financial), Progyny Inc (PGNY, Financial), LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST, Financial), Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH, Financial), and NEXTracker Inc (NXT, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $6.11 billion, spread across 38 stocks, with a strong focus on the healthcare and technology sectors.

1679524196851384320.png

Transaction Details

On July 11, 2023,

TPG GP A, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its stake in Super League Gaming Inc by 1.24%, selling 111,126 shares at a price of $0.39 per share. This transaction left the firm with a total of 8,882,150 shares in the company, representing 0.06% of its portfolio and 23.50% of Super League Gaming Inc's total shares.

Super League Gaming Inc Profile

Super League Gaming Inc, symbol SLGG, is a US-based company that operates in the interactive media industry. The company, which had its IPO on February 26, 2019, is a leader in creating innovative and immersive entertainment experiences across the world's top gaming platforms. The company operates in three segments: Direct to consumer, Media and advertising, and Publishing and content studio. As of the date of this article, the company has a market cap of $15.041 million.

Stock Performance and Valuation

Super League Gaming Inc's stock is currently trading at $0.39795, representing a 2.04% gain since the transaction and a 4.86% increase year-to-date. However, the stock has seen a significant decrease of 96.43% since its IPO. The company's GF Valuation suggests it may be a possible value trap, with a GF Value of 7.08 and a Price to GF Value of 0.06. The company's GF Score is 69, indicating poor future performance potential.

1679524178534858752.png

Stock Financial Health and Growth

Super League Gaming Inc's financial health and growth metrics present a mixed picture. The company has a high cash to debt ratio of 10,000.00, ranking first in this category. However, its F Score is 2, and its Z Score is -22.43, indicating potential financial distress. The company's ROE and ROA are -193.41 and -159.04, respectively, with ranks of 549 and 578. Over the past three years, the company has seen revenue growth of 56.90% and EBITDA growth of 5.30%.

Stock Momentum and Predictability

The company's stock momentum and predictability metrics are also mixed. The RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 51.21, 39.70, and 38.34, respectively. The Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 14.03, while the Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is -42.27. The company's rank in these categories is 126 and 159, respectively.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

TPG GP A, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction in Super League Gaming Inc represents a significant move for both the guru and the traded stock company. Despite the company's mixed financial health and growth metrics, its high cash to debt ratio and recent stock performance may present potential opportunities for investors. However, the company's low GF Score and potential value trap status suggest caution is warranted. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.