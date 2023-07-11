TPG GP A, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, has recently reduced its stake in Super League Gaming Inc ( SLGG, Financial). This article will provide an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded stock company's profile. The data used in this article is accurate as of July 13, 2023.

TPG GP A, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), based in Fort Worth, Texas, is a well-known investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's top holdings include Cushman & Wakefield PLC ( CWK, Financial), Progyny Inc ( PGNY, Financial), LifeStance Health Group Inc ( LFST, Financial), Life Time Group Holdings Inc ( LTH, Financial), and NEXTracker Inc ( NXT, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $6.11 billion, spread across 38 stocks, with a strong focus on the healthcare and technology sectors.

Transaction Details

On July 11, 2023, TPG GP A, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its stake in Super League Gaming Inc by 1.24%, selling 111,126 shares at a price of $0.39 per share. This transaction left the firm with a total of 8,882,150 shares in the company, representing 0.06% of its portfolio and 23.50% of Super League Gaming Inc's total shares.

Super League Gaming Inc Profile

Super League Gaming Inc, symbol SLGG, is a US-based company that operates in the interactive media industry. The company, which had its IPO on February 26, 2019, is a leader in creating innovative and immersive entertainment experiences across the world's top gaming platforms. The company operates in three segments: Direct to consumer, Media and advertising, and Publishing and content studio. As of the date of this article, the company has a market cap of $15.041 million.

Stock Performance and Valuation

Super League Gaming Inc's stock is currently trading at $0.39795, representing a 2.04% gain since the transaction and a 4.86% increase year-to-date. However, the stock has seen a significant decrease of 96.43% since its IPO. The company's GF Valuation suggests it may be a possible value trap, with a GF Value of 7.08 and a Price to GF Value of 0.06. The company's GF Score is 69, indicating poor future performance potential.

Stock Financial Health and Growth

Super League Gaming Inc's financial health and growth metrics present a mixed picture. The company has a high cash to debt ratio of 10,000.00, ranking first in this category. However, its F Score is 2, and its Z Score is -22.43, indicating potential financial distress. The company's ROE and ROA are -193.41 and -159.04, respectively, with ranks of 549 and 578. Over the past three years, the company has seen revenue growth of 56.90% and EBITDA growth of 5.30%.

Stock Momentum and Predictability

The company's stock momentum and predictability metrics are also mixed. The RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 51.21, 39.70, and 38.34, respectively. The Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 14.03, while the Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is -42.27. The company's rank in these categories is 126 and 159, respectively.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TPG GP A, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction in Super League Gaming Inc represents a significant move for both the guru and the traded stock company. Despite the company's mixed financial health and growth metrics, its high cash to debt ratio and recent stock performance may present potential opportunities for investors. However, the company's low GF Score and potential value trap status suggest caution is warranted. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.