On July 12, 2023,

KGH Ltd (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, added a substantial number of shares in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO, Financial) to its portfolio. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded stock's performance and valuation. All data and rankings are accurate as of July 13, 2023.

Transaction Details

KGH Ltd (Trades, Portfolio) acquired 690,000 shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc at a traded price of $15.6 per share. This transaction increased the guru's total holdings in the company to 7,553,202 shares, representing 9.09% of their portfolio and 7.50% of the company's equity. The transaction had a 0.83% impact on KGH Ltd (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio.

Guru Profile: KGH Ltd (Trades, Portfolio)

KGH Ltd (Trades, Portfolio), based in Nassau, manages a diverse portfolio of 33 stocks, with a total equity of $1.29 billion. The firm's top holdings include Enerplus Corp (ERF, Financial), Murphy Oil Corp (MUR, Financial), Range Resources Corp (RRC, Financial), Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC, Financial), and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO, Financial). The Energy and Basic Materials sectors dominate the firm's investments.

1679524266728488960.png

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc Overview

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, a leader in offshore drilling, provides contract drilling services to the energy industry globally. The company, which went public on March 30, 2022, operates a fleet of 12 offshore drilling rigs. Its segments include Contract drilling Revenues and Revenues related to reimbursable expenses. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion.

Stock Performance and Valuation

As of July 13, 2023, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc's stock price stands at $15.66. Since its IPO, the stock has gained 30.5%, and its year-to-date performance is up by 63.47%. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation and PE Percentage are not available.

Stock Rankings and Scores

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a GF Score of 18, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's balance sheet and profitability ranks are 5 and 1, respectively, while its growth rank is not available. The stock's Z score is 6.08, and its cash to debt ratio is 0.04, ranking 912 in the industry.

1679524247619239936.png

Stock's Financial Health and Momentum

The company's ROE and ROA are 251.70 and 118.13, respectively, ranking 45 and 15 in the industry. However, data on the company's gross margin growth, operating margin growth, and 3-year revenue, EBITDA, and earning growth are not available. The stock's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 82.74, 78.85, and 74.48, respectively.

Largest Guru Holding the Stock

Van Den Berg Management I, Inc is the largest guru holding Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc's stock. However, the exact share percentage is not available.

Transaction Analysis

The acquisition of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc's shares by

KGH Ltd (Trades, Portfolio) signifies the guru's confidence in the company's potential. Despite the stock's low GF Score, the guru's investment could be based on the company's strong ROE and ROA. This transaction has increased the diversity of KGH Ltd (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio and its exposure to the Energy sector.

