AMMO, Inc. and GunBroker.com Launch Video Podcast with GoWild July 13

23 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries and AMMO, Inc. ( POWW, POWWP) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), the owner of GunBroker.com and a leading vertically integrated producer of high-performance ammunition and components, today announced the launch of a new weekly podcast with GoWild called, No Lowballers, which premieres on the GoWild YouTube page and a downloadable audio podcast through most popular services on Thursday, July 13.

Podcast host and firearms historian Logan Metesh will lead the weekly podcast with GunBroker.com team members and GoWild, a free social media community and gear platform for outdoor enthusiasts. The weekly topics will range from famous mobster guns, collector firearms, and battlefield hardware to hunting innovations.

“When you combine Logan’s infinite firearms knowledge with GunBroker.com’s many resources and massive sellers’ inventories, there will be some very special stories for our listeners,” said Allen Forkner, GunBroker.com’s vice president of public relations and brand management.

“We are really end-users here at GoWild and often focus on the experience more the gear,” said Brad Luttrell, GoWild cofounder and chief executive officer. “Our team brings that perspective to the table which helps to bridge the gap between the history and the practical. We know our listeners will learn something new with each episode.”

About AMMO, Inc.

With its corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, AMMO designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes branded munitions as well as its patented STREAK Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/™ subsonic munitions, and specialty rounds for military use via government programs. For more information, please visit: www.ammo-inc.com.

About GunBroker.com

GunBroker.com is the largest online marketplace dedicated to firearms, hunting, shooting and related products. Aside from merchandise bearing its logo, GunBroker.com currently sells none of the items listed on its website. Third-party sellers list items on the site and Federal and state laws govern the sale of firearms and other restricted items. Ownership policies and regulations are followed using licensed firearms dealers as transfer agents. Launched in 1999, GunBroker.com is an informative, secure and safe way to buy and sell firearms, ammunition, air guns, archery equipment, knives and swords, firearms accessories and hunting/shooting gear online. GunBroker.com promotes responsible ownership of guns and firearms. For more information, please visit: www.gunbroker.com.

About GoWild

GoWild is the best digital platform to interact with other enthusiasts and learn about new gear, tactics, and content. Only GoWild delivers a fun community, gear insights, and a fun way to share your story for gear. Visit shopgowild.com to shop or downloadgowild.com to join.

GunBroker.com Contact:
Allen Forkner
Phone: (402) 672-7615

AMMO, Inc. Contact:
Victoria Welch
Phone: (480) 947-0001

Source: AMMO, Inc.

