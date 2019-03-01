BENSALEM, Pa., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (: CRL)

Class Period: May 5, 2020 – February 21, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 18, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Charles River had engaged in illegal activity with respect to its importation of non-human primates for research; (2) that, as a result, Charles River was at a heightened risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by, inter alia, the U.S. Department of Justice; (3) that, as a result, Charles River would be forced to suspend shipments of primates from Cambodia; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Virtu Financial, Inc. ( VIRT)

Class Period: March 1, 2019 – April 28, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 18, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company maintained deficient policies and procedures with respect to its information access barriers; (2) accordingly, Virtu had overstated the Company’s operational and technological efficacy as well as its capacity to block the exchange of confidential information between departments or individuals within the Company; (3) the foregoing deficiencies increased the likelihood that the Company would be subject to enhanced regulatory scrutiny; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Canopy Growth Corporation ( CGC)

Class Period: May 31, 2022 – May 10, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 24, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (2) that, as a result, the Company improperly booked sales of its BioSteel business unit; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue was overstated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Cutera, Inc. ( CUTR)

Class Period: February 17, 2021 – May 9, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 24, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants: (1) overstated the sustainability of Cutera’s revenue growth; (2) failed to disclose significant conflicts among members of the Company’s senior leadership and Board; (3) failed to disclose several material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

