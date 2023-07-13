Hyundai Motor's IONIQ 5 N Debuts at Goodwood Festival of Speed, Setting New Benchmark for High-Performance EVs and Driving Fun

CHICHESTER, England and SEOUL, South Korea, July 13, 2023

  • As Hyundai N's first EV, IONIQ 5 N represents a new segment of driver-focused high performance EVs through new technologies and elevated racetrack capability
  • IONIQ 5 N signals the first step in N's electrification strategy with future electric N models to follow
  • IONIQ 5 N elevates the three pillars of N performance — Corner Rascal, Racetrack Capability and Everyday Sportscar — leveraging motorsport-bred technologies and years of electrified 'Rolling Lab' development
    ⋯ Corner Rascal: Body and chassis reinforcements provide higher torsional rigidity and direct steering feel
    ⋯ Racetrack Capability: Up to 478 kW / 650 PS with N Grin Boost engaged, increased endurance
    ⋯ Everyday Sportscar: N e-shift and N Active Sound + deliver feeling and sounds of driving high-performance ICE cars
  • Among IONIQ 5 N's many exclusive performance features are N Battery Preconditioning, N Race, N Pedal, N Brake Regen, N Drift Optimizer, N Torque Distribution, N Launch Control, N Grin Boost, N Active Sound +, N e-shift, N Road Sense and Track SOC

CHICHESTER, England and SEOUL, South Korea, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company's IONIQ 5 N made its world premiere today at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Photo_1_IONIQ_5_N_World_Premiere.jpg

"Hyundai N spearheads the technological leadership of Hyundai Motor Company," said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. "N brand's winning combination of technological know-how and motorsport experience is pushing the limits of vehicle performance, which has most recently resulted in IONIQ 5 N, a gamechanger for electric high performance. Key developments around this vehicle will further strengthen the competitiveness of all Hyundai models going forward. This is why N brand exists."

"IONIQ 5 N, was developed to take driving fun to a new level by utilizing the latest technologies available. Starting with IONIQ 5 N, N brand aims to deliver N's signature fun driving experience regardless of petrol, electric or hydrogen," said Till Wartenberg, Vice President and Head of N Brand and Motorsport at Hyundai Motor Company. "To accomplish this, we've closely monitored the voices of our N fans in order to fine-tune our first all-electric N with the goal of electrifying the driving passion of our most demanding N-thusiasts."

Dual-motor AWD with rally-inspired handling supports Corner Rascal capabilities

IONIQ 5 N's Corner Rascal capabilities begin with enhancements to the body-in-white (BIW) structure with 42 additional welding points and 2.1 meters of additional adhesives.

Improved PE system, battery cooling and N Brake Regen bolster Racetrack Capability

The enhanced battery thermal management system, with increased cooling area, better motor oil cooler and battery chiller.

To address the harsh braking demands of the Nürburgring Nordschleife, Hyundai N engineers designed N Brake Regen, an N-specific region braking system.  

State-of-the-art technology delivers emotional fun in an Everyday Sportscar

As an everyday sportscar, IONIQ 5 N delivers an engaging shift feeling and emotional driving through the integrated N e-shift and N Active Sound +.

