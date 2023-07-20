L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX, Financial) will release financial results for its second quarter 2023 on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 after market close. The company’s results will be published in an Investor Letter and made available at L3Harris.com.

The company will host a call on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 8 a.m. ET. The call will last approximately 45 minutes and be focused on questions and answers.

The dial-in numbers for the teleconference are (U.S.) 877-407-6184 and (International) +1 201-389-0877, and participants will be directed to an operator. Please allow at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference. Participants are encouraged to listen via webcast at L3Harris.com. A recording of the call will be available on L3Harris.com beginning at approximately 12 p.m. ET on July 27.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor for the global aerospace and defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our 46,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230713553072/en/