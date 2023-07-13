RTX business Collins Aerospace selected for U.S. Air Force award for Training Systems Acquisition

48 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, July 13, 2023

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX business (NYSE: RTX), was awarded an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract with the U.S. Air Force to support development of new training systems.

The contract for Training Systems Acquisition issued under the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center sets the stage for procuring a variety of training systems elements including development, production, integration and sustainment contracts. Collins Aerospace was one of 37 companies to be selected for this $32.5 billion ceiling award.

"By leveraging our avionics systems development and existing training systems designs, Collins can deliver integrated simulation solutions to enhance mission effectiveness," said Sharon Tabori, senior director, Simulation and Training Solutions for Collins Aerospace. "Our proven ability to provide secure, high fidelity and cost-effective training is validated by our participation in this next round of U.S. Air Force training development."

The Training Systems Acquisition IV contract will assess emerging tools and technologies to bring increased training capabilities to the Air Force, supporting a variety of aircraft platforms as well as non-aircraft, system-specific simulation and training requirements.

"In a situation where speed and cost are considerations, Collins is prepared to deliver training systems across a continuum, including hardware and software solutions," said Tabori.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace is a business of RTX, the largest aerospace and defense company in the world. Our global team of 73,000 employees dreams, designs and delivers smarter, more connected solutions for passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and operational efficiency and sustainability. We make the most powerful concepts in aerospace a reality. For more information, visit CollinsAerospace.com.

