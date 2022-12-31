Polar Capital Holdings Plc Increases Stake in NanoString Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

In a recent transaction,

Polar Capital Holdings Plc (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment guru, has increased its stake in NanoString Technologies Inc. This article aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded stock company's profile. The data and rankings provided are accurate as of July 13, 2023.

Details of the Transaction

On December 31, 2022,

Polar Capital Holdings Plc (Trades, Portfolio) added 1,202,374 shares of NanoString Technologies Inc to its portfolio. The shares were purchased at a price of $7.97 each, bringing the total number of shares held by the guru to 3,778,731. This transaction represents a 46.67% change in the guru's holdings and has a 0.06% impact on their portfolio. The current position of the traded stock in the guru's portfolio is 0.2%, and the guru's holdings represent 8.10% of the traded stock.

Profile of Polar Capital Holdings Plc (Trades, Portfolio)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc (Trades, Portfolio), based at 16 Palace Street, London, is a prominent player in the investment world. The guru's investment philosophy is reflected in its diverse portfolio of 255 stocks, with a total equity of $13.38 billion. The top holdings include Apple Inc, Arch Capital Group Ltd, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Microsoft Corp, and NVIDIA Corp. The guru's portfolio is heavily concentrated in the Technology and Healthcare sectors.

1679582081778188288.png

Profile of NanoString Technologies Inc

NanoString Technologies Inc, symbol NSTG, is a US-based company engaged in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of instruments, consumables, and services for profiling the activity of hundreds of genes and proteins simultaneously from a single tissue sample. The company, which went public on June 26, 2013, generates revenue from the sale of products and related services and collaborations. As of the date of this article, the company has a market cap of $200.695 million and a stock price of $4.24. However, the company's GF Valuation indicates a possible value trap, with a GF Value of 35.81 and a Price to GF Value of 0.12.

Stock Performance and Rankings

NanoString Technologies Inc's stock performance has been less than stellar, with a year-to-date price change ratio of -45.92% and a price change ratio of -46.8% since the transaction. The company's financial health is also a concern, with a GF Score of 47, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's balance sheet, profitability, and growth rankings are all at 2, while its momentum ranking is at 4. The company's F Score is 2, and its Z Score is -3.74, indicating potential financial distress.

1679582064870948865.png

Largest Guru Holding the Traded Stock

The largest guru holding NanoString Technologies Inc is Fisher Asset Management, LLC. The investment strategy of this guru could potentially impact the transaction and the performance of the stock.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Polar Capital Holdings Plc (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of NanoString Technologies Inc shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. However, given the company's financial health and stock performance, the transaction's implications for value investors remain to be seen. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making investment decisions.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.