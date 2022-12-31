In a recent transaction, Polar Capital Holdings Plc (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment guru, has increased its stake in NanoString Technologies Inc. This article aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded stock company's profile. The data and rankings provided are accurate as of July 13, 2023.

Details of the Transaction

On December 31, 2022, Polar Capital Holdings Plc (Trades, Portfolio) added 1,202,374 shares of NanoString Technologies Inc to its portfolio. The shares were purchased at a price of $7.97 each, bringing the total number of shares held by the guru to 3,778,731. This transaction represents a 46.67% change in the guru's holdings and has a 0.06% impact on their portfolio. The current position of the traded stock in the guru's portfolio is 0.2%, and the guru's holdings represent 8.10% of the traded stock.

Polar Capital Holdings Plc (Trades, Portfolio), based at 16 Palace Street, London, is a prominent player in the investment world. The guru's investment philosophy is reflected in its diverse portfolio of 255 stocks, with a total equity of $13.38 billion. The top holdings include Apple Inc, Arch Capital Group Ltd, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Microsoft Corp, and NVIDIA Corp. The guru's portfolio is heavily concentrated in the Technology and Healthcare sectors.

Profile of NanoString Technologies Inc

NanoString Technologies Inc, symbol NSTG, is a US-based company engaged in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of instruments, consumables, and services for profiling the activity of hundreds of genes and proteins simultaneously from a single tissue sample. The company, which went public on June 26, 2013, generates revenue from the sale of products and related services and collaborations. As of the date of this article, the company has a market cap of $200.695 million and a stock price of $4.24. However, the company's GF Valuation indicates a possible value trap, with a GF Value of 35.81 and a Price to GF Value of 0.12.

Stock Performance and Rankings

NanoString Technologies Inc's stock performance has been less than stellar, with a year-to-date price change ratio of -45.92% and a price change ratio of -46.8% since the transaction. The company's financial health is also a concern, with a GF Score of 47, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's balance sheet, profitability, and growth rankings are all at 2, while its momentum ranking is at 4. The company's F Score is 2, and its Z Score is -3.74, indicating potential financial distress.

Largest Guru Holding the Traded Stock

The largest guru holding NanoString Technologies Inc is Fisher Asset Management, LLC. The investment strategy of this guru could potentially impact the transaction and the performance of the stock.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Polar Capital Holdings Plc (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of NanoString Technologies Inc shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. However, given the company's financial health and stock performance, the transaction's implications for value investors remain to be seen. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making investment decisions.