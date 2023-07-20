“Value investing is, at its core, the marriage of a contrarian streak and a calculator.”
– Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio)
The S&P 500 ended the quarter selling for 19.1x (fwd.) earnings, an elevated valuation by historical standards. (The 25-year average is 16.8x.) However, the index is still selling for ~8% less than it did on January 3, 2022, when it traded at 4,797, or 21.4x earnings. While 19.1x is a high multiple, back in March 2000 the S&P 500 traded for 25.2x (though it then lost 49% of its value over the following 2 calendar years). It is worth noting that the S&P 500 equal weighted index currently sells for a more modest 14.8x (fwd.).
Three sectors advanced by double digits during the second quarter: Technology (+17.2%), Consumer Discretionary (+14.6%), and Communication Services (+13.1%). Only two sectors were in the red: Energy (-0.9%) and Utilities (-2.5%). For the first half of the year, Technology shares led the way, advancing a whopping +42.8%, followed by Communication Services (+36.2%) and Consumer Discretionary (+33.1%). Four sectors were in the red for that same period, including Energy which declined by 5.5% for the first half of 2023. This is a stark contrast to 2022, when Energy was the market leader advancing over 65% in a year when the S&P declined by 18%. In fact, energy shares have been far and away the biggest winner since the March 2020 stock market bottom, advancing by 300% compared to the S&P 500’s 109% gain over the same period.
Mega-cap technology names were the stars of the first half of 2023. According to Rita Nazareth, writing for Bloomberg, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 posted its best first half ever (advancing almost 40%), with nearly $5 trillion in market capitalization added to the values of its listed companies. During the first half of 2023, Microsoft (MSFT, Financial), which has a market capitalization of ~$2.4 trillion, gained ~42%; Apple (AAPL, Financial), with a market cap of ~$2.9 trillion, advanced ~49%; Tesla (TSLA, Financial), which is worth $855 billion, gained ~113%; Meta Platforms (MET), with a market value of $764 billion, gained ~138%; and Nvidia (NVDA, Financial), which is worth over $1 trillion, advanced an unsustainable 189%.
So Where Do We Go from Here?
Wall Street “strategists” (who started 2023 for the most part quite bearish on equities) have not been this divided at the midpoint of the year on how stocks will perform for the remainder of the year in two decades. There is a 50% difference between the most bullish forecast from Fundstrat (which forecasts a ~10% additional gain for 2023 with the S&P ending at 4,825), and Piper Sandler (which believes the S&P will decline 27% to 3,225) according to data from Bloomberg.
Overall, the average strategist is still bearish on equities (the average strategist's year end forecast predicts a decline of approximately 8% for the S&P 500 for the 2nd half of 2023).
A New Bull Market
As we have repeatedly noted in these letters, the best indicator of future stock market returns is the price paid. And as the following chart shows, stock market returns (as measured by the S&P 500) have historically been pedestrian with valuations similar to current levels. However, we believe that investors have significant opportunities to do quite well investing in stocks outside the S&P 500.
Growth Investors Beware!
For the first 5 months of the year, growth outperformed value by 23%, the biggest divergence in 44 years of data. Investors are voting with their wallets and have pulled more than $15 billion from ETFs with a focus on value, the fastest withdrawal since at least 2016.
Small-Cap Opportunity?
However, investors in small-cap companies need to be especially wary of potential minefields in this area of the market: 45.5% of the companies contained in the Russell 2000 are unprofitable, and their EBIT covers a much smaller percentage of their interest expense than is the case for their large-cap brethren (see the accompanying chart for further details). Partly this is because smaller-cap companies rely much more on floating rate bank debt than large cap companies do (since they don’t have the same access to the bond markets). If banks continue to tighten credit, some unprofitable companies could be in for a lot of pain. As a result, it is especially important to be selective and conduct extensive research when investing in this area of the market.
Bad Breadth: Is It a Problem?
Also worryingly, the S&P 500’s remaining stocks (outside the top 10) are not cheap, either, selling for 17.8x versus an average of 15.7x since 1996. Interestingly (demonstrating the market’s lack of breadth), for the first half of the year, according to Bloomberg Intelligence the return spread between the seven largest stocks in the S&P 500 compared with the rest of the index hit the widest since the dot-com bubble. If you excluded the top seven largest stocks from the S&P 500, the index would have returned a mere 6.3% for the year (still not a bad return!), instead of 16%.
The Nasdaq 100 has become so concentrated that the index provider has announced a “special rebalance” of the weightings of its components. Under Nasdaq rules, if the index’s stocks with a weighting of 4.5% or more exceed 48% of the index, those components are rebalanced until they represent only ~40%. Such a rebalancing has happened twice before, in December 1998 and May 2011. As Eric Savitz notes in Barron’s, a rebalancing is no small matter: hundreds of billions of dollars are invested in funds that track the Nasdaq 100, and the upcoming rebalancing could create temporary downward pressure for index heavyweights such as Microsoft, Apple, and Nvidia.
A Painful Year for Short Sellers
The Wisdom of Taking a Long-Term View
But history tells us that taking a multiyear view instead would tilt the odds of success in investors’ favor. According to data from JP Morgan, since 1950 annual S&P 500 returns have ranged from +47% to -39%. For any given 5-year period, however, that range narrows to +28% to -3%—and for any given 20-year period, it is +17% to +6%. In short, since 1950, there has never been a 20-year period when investors did not average a gain of at least 6% per year in the stock market.
Past performance is certainly no guarantee of future returns, but history does show that the longer a time frame you give yourself, the better your chances become of earning a satisfactory return.
Best regards,
Mark A. Boyar
Jonathan I. Boyar
Important Disclosures. The information herein is provided by Boyar’s Intrinsic Value Research LLC (“Boyar Research”) and: (a) is for general, informational purposes only; (b) is not tailored to the specific investment needs of any specific person or entity; and (c) should not be construed as investment advice. Boyar Research does not offer investment advisory services and is not an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) or any other regulatory body. Any opinions expressed herein represent current opinions of Boyar Research only, and no representation is made with respect to the accuracy, completeness or timeliness of the information herein. Boyar Research assumes no obligation to update or revise such information. In addition, certain information herein has been provided by and/or is based on third party sources, and, although Boyar Research believes this information to be reliable, Boyar Research has not independently verified such information and is not responsible for third-party errors. You should not assume that any investment discussed herein will be profitable or that any investment decisions in the future will be profitable. Investing in securities involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Important Information Regarding Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This information is not a recommendation, or an offer to sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy, an interest in any security, including an interest in any investment vehicle managed or advised by affiliates of Boyar Research. Any information that may be considered advice concerning a federal tax issue is not intended to be used, and cannot be used, for the purposes of (i) avoiding penalties imposed under the United States Internal Revenue Code or (ii) promoting, marketing or recommending to another party any transaction or matter discussed herein. Clients of an affiliate of Boyar Research or employees of Boyar Research may own shares in any company discussed.