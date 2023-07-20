In a recent transaction, TECTONIC ADVISORS LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, added 265,301 shares of Absolute Select Value ETF ( ABEQ, Financial) to its portfolio. This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide a profile of the guru, and analyze the traded stock's performance and financial health.

TECTONIC ADVISORS LLC (Trades, Portfolio), located at 6900 North Dallas Parkway, Plano, TX, is a prominent investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm holds 234 stocks, with an equity of $731 million. Its top holdings include Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF ( BND, Financial), iShares Core S&P 500 ETF ( IVV, Financial), Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF ( VEA, Financial), Vanguard S&P 500 ETF ( VOO, Financial), and Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF ( VWO, Financial).

The firm's investment philosophy is primarily focused on the Energy and Financial Services sectors, which are its top sectors. This recent transaction further diversifies its portfolio and strengthens its position in the market.

Transaction Details

The transaction took place on December 30, 2020, with TECTONIC ADVISORS LLC (Trades, Portfolio) adding 117,603 shares of Absolute Select Value ETF ( ABEQ, Financial) at a price of $24.64 per share. This transaction increased the firm's total holdings in ABEQ to 265,301 shares, representing 8.16% of the guru's holdings in the traded stock. However, the impact of this transaction on the guru's portfolio is currently not available.

Traded Stock: Absolute Select Value ETF ( ABEQ , Financial)

Absolute Select Value ETF (ABEQ) is a traded stock with a market cap of $96.092 million. As of the date of this article, the stock's current price is $28.2624. However, due to insufficient data, the stock's PE percentage, GF valuation, and GF value cannot be evaluated. Since the transaction, the stock has gained 14.7%, and its year-to-date price change ratio is 2.33%.

Stock Performance and Rankings

Since its Initial Public Offering (IPO), ABEQ has seen a price change ratio of 12.73%. The stock's GF Score, which is closely correlated to its long-term performance, is 77, indicating good outperformance potential. However, due to insufficient data, the stock's rankings in terms of balance sheet, profitability, growth, GF value, and momentum are not available.

Stock Financial Health

Unfortunately, due to insufficient data, the financial health of ABEQ, including its F score, Z score, cash to debt, and interest coverage, cannot be evaluated. Similarly, the stock's ROE, ROA, gross margin growth, operating margin growth, and 3-year revenue growth are also not available.

Stock Momentum and Predictability

ABEQ's momentum can be evaluated using its RSI and Momentum Index. The stock's RSI for 5 days, 9 days, and 14 days are 71.32, 64.19, and 59.95 respectively. Its Momentum Index for 6 - 1 month and 12 - 1 month are -2.49 and 6.60 respectively. However, due to insufficient data, the stock's predictability and potential future performance cannot be evaluated.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TECTONIC ADVISORS LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of shares in Absolute Select Value ETF ( ABEQ, Financial) is a significant move that further diversifies its portfolio. While the financial health and performance of ABEQ cannot be fully evaluated due to insufficient data, the stock's gain percent and GF Score indicate good outperformance potential. As of July 13, 2023, all data and rankings are accurate and are based on the provided relative data.