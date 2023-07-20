Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires Significant Stake in Absolute Select Value ETF

1 hours ago
In a recent transaction, Tectonic Advisors LLC, a renowned investment firm, acquired a substantial number of shares in Absolute Select Value ETF (

ABEQ, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications of this acquisition.

Details of the Transaction

On February 18, 2021, Tectonic Advisors LLC made a significant move by purchasing 354,090 shares of Absolute Select Value ETF at a price of $24.72 per share. This acquisition had a 2.41% impact on the guru's portfolio, increasing their total holdings in ABEQ to 354,090 shares, which now constitute 23.60% of their portfolio.

Profile of the Guru: Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC, located at 6900 North Dallas Parkway, Plano, TX, is a well-established investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm holds 234 stocks, with a total equity of $731 million. Their top holdings include Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF(

BND, Financial), iShares Core S&P 500 ETF(IVV, Financial), Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF(VEA, Financial), Vanguard S&P 500 ETF(VOO, Financial), and Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF(VWO, Financial). The firm's investment strategy primarily focuses on the Energy and Financial Services sectors.

Overview of the Traded Stock: Absolute Select Value ETF

Absolute Select Value ETF, trading under the symbol ABEQ, has a market capitalization of $96.092 million. Since the transaction, the stock's price has increased by 14.33% to $28.2624. The stock has shown a year-to-date price change ratio of 2.33% and has a GF Score of 77, indicating good future performance potential.

Analysis of the Stock's Performance

Since its Initial Public Offering (IPO), ABEQ has seen a price change ratio of 12.73%. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation and other key metrics such as the F Score, Z Score, and Cash to Debt ratio are not available. The stock's 5-day RSI stands at 71.32, while the 9-day and 14-day RSI values are 64.19 and 59.95, respectively. The Momentum Index for 6 - 1 Month is -2.49, while for 12 - 1 Month, it is 6.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tectonic Advisors LLC's recent acquisition of 354,090 shares in Absolute Select Value ETF is a significant move that has increased the guru's stake in the company to 23.60% of their portfolio. The stock has shown promising performance since the transaction, with a 14.33% gain and a GF Score of 77. However, due to insufficient data, a comprehensive evaluation of the stock's valuation and other key metrics is not possible. As of July 13, 2023, all data and rankings are accurate and based on the provided relative data.

