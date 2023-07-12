Insider Sell: Nicholas Daffan Sells 1564 Shares of Verisk Analytics Inc

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
On July 12, 2023, Nicholas Daffan, Chief Information Officer of Verisk Analytics Inc (

VRSK, Financial), sold 1564 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where Daffan has sold a total of 3125 shares and made no purchases.

Verisk Analytics Inc is a leading data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, natural resources, and financial services. The company uses advanced technologies to collect, analyze, and interpret myriad data to assist its clients in their decision-making processes.

The insider transaction history for Verisk Analytics Inc shows a trend towards selling. Over the past year, there has been only one insider buy compared to 14 insider sells. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

Verisk Analytics Inc's shares were trading at $227.75 each on the day of Daffan's recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $32.81 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 70.81, significantly higher than the industry median of 17.23 and the company's historical median. This suggests that the stock is currently overpriced compared to its earnings.

The GuruFocus Value for Verisk Analytics Inc is $196.77, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.16. This indicates that the stock is modestly overvalued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sell by Nicholas Daffan, along with the overall trend of insider sells at Verisk Analytics Inc, could be a signal to investors that the stock is currently overvalued. However, as always, investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

