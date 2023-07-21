UnitedHealth Group (UNH): A Modestly Undervalued Stock with Strong Potential

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

UnitedHealth Group Inc (

UNH, Financial), one of the largest private health insurers globally, provides medical benefits to approximately 50 million members, including 5 million outside the U.S. UnitedHealth Group's significant presence in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans has allowed it to achieve enormous scale in managed care. Moreover, its continuous investment in its Optum franchises has created a healthcare services giant that offers a broad range of services, from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to outpatient care and analytics. As of July 14, 2023, UnitedHealth Group's stock price stands at $477.82, indicating a 6.72% change in the day's trading.

GF Value of UnitedHealth Group (UNH, Financial)

The GF Value of UnitedHealth Group (UNH), calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and estimates of future business performance, stands at $548.59. This unique indicator suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued. If the share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and offer poor future returns. Conversely, if the share price is significantly below the GF Value calculation, the stock may be undervalued, indicating higher future returns.

Given that UnitedHealth Group's stock is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1679881351907508224.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength of UnitedHealth Group (UNH, Financial)

Investing in companies with robust financial strength can potentially mitigate the risk of permanent capital loss. A company’s financial strength can be initially assessed by looking at its cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. With a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.66, UnitedHealth Group ranks lower than 73.68% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks UnitedHealth Group’s financial strength as 7 out of 10, indicating a reasonably balanced sheet.

1679881368227545088.png

Profitability of UnitedHealth Group (UNH, Financial)

Investing in profitable companies, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term, generally carries less risk. UnitedHealth Group, with its high profit margins, offers better performance potential than companies with low profit margins. Having been profitable for 10 years over the past decade, the company had revenues of $333.5 billion and an EPS of $21.87 in the past 12 months. Its operating margin of 8.13% is better than 66.67% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry, earning UnitedHealth Group a strong profitability rank from GuruFocus.

Growth of UnitedHealth Group (UNH, Financial)

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of UnitedHealth Group is 10.9%, which ranks lower than 61.11% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 13.1%, ranking better than 76.47% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC of UnitedHealth Group (UNH, Financial)

Comparing a company’s return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. In the past 12 months, UnitedHealth Group’s ROIC was 10.19, while its WACC was 6.37.

1679881385008955392.png

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of UnitedHealth Group Inc (

UNH, Financial) shows signs of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 76.47% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. To learn more about UnitedHealth Group stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.