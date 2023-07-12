Insider Sell: Senior Vice President and CFO Eifion Jones Sells 40,000 Shares of Hayward Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On July 12, 2023, Eifion Jones, the Senior Vice President and CFO of Hayward Holdings Inc (

HAYW, Financial), sold 40,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by Jones over the past year, during which he has sold a total of 130,000 shares and made no purchases.

Eifion Jones has been with Hayward Holdings Inc for several years, serving in various senior leadership roles. His extensive experience in financial management and strategic planning has been instrumental in the company's growth and success. As the CFO, Jones is responsible for the company's overall financial strategy and direction.

Hayward Holdings Inc is a global leader in the pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company designs, manufactures, and markets a full line of residential and commercial pool and spa equipment, including pumps, filters, heating, cleaners, salt chlorinators, automation, lighting, safety, and flow control products. The company's products are sold worldwide through pool builders, pool service professionals, retailers, and distributors.

The insider transaction history for Hayward Holdings Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 11 insider sells and 0 insider buys in total. This could be an indication of the insiders' perception of the company's future prospects.

1679883476418953216.png

On the day of Jones's recent sell, shares of Hayward Holdings Inc were trading for $13.58 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $2.642 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 24.83, which is higher than the industry median of 22.84 and also higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued compared to its earnings.

The relationship between insider sell/buy activities and the stock price is complex. While insider selling can sometimes be a bearish signal, it's important to consider the context. Insiders may sell shares for various reasons, including personal financial planning or portfolio diversification, which may not necessarily reflect their outlook on the company's future performance. Therefore, while Jones's recent sell is noteworthy, it should not be the sole factor in investment decisions.

Investors should also consider other factors such as the company's financial health, market conditions, and industry trends. It's also crucial to monitor the ongoing insider transactions and other relevant news about the company.

As always, it's recommended to conduct thorough research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.