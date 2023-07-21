Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares in Absolute Select Value ETF

2 hours ago
In a recent transaction, Tectonic Advisors LLC added 265,301 shares of Absolute Select Value ETF (

ABEQ, Financial) to its portfolio. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded stock's performance and financial health.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on December 30, 2020, with Tectonic Advisors LLC adding 117,603 shares of ABEQ, representing a 79.62% change in their holdings. The shares were acquired at a price of $24.64 each. Following this transaction, ABEQ now represents 8.16% of the guru's holdings, although it has no significant impact on the overall portfolio.

Profile of the Guru: Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC, located at 6900 North Dallas Parkway, Plano, TX, holds 239 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $812 million. The firm's top holdings include SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (

BIL, Financial), iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV, Financial), Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA, Financial), Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO, Financial), and Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO, Financial). The firm's investment philosophy is primarily focused on the Consumer Cyclical and Energy sectors.

Information about the Traded Stock: Absolute Select Value ETF

ABEQ, with a market capitalization of $95.451 million, is currently trading at $28.0738 per share. However, due to insufficient data, the stock's PE percentage and GF valuation cannot be evaluated. The stock has gained 13.94% since the transaction and 11.98% since its IPO. The year-to-date price change ratio stands at 1.64%.

Performance of the Traded Stock

ABEQ has a GF score of 77, indicating good outperformance potential. However, due to insufficient data, the stock's rank in terms of balance sheet, profitability, growth, GF value, and momentum cannot be determined.

Financial Health of the Traded Stock

Unfortunately, due to a lack of data, the F score, Z score, and cash to debt ratio of ABEQ cannot be evaluated. Similarly, the stock's industry, interest coverage, ROE, and ROA are also not available.

Growth Metrics and Momentum Indicators of the Traded Stock

ABEQ's growth metrics, including gross margin growth, operating margin growth, and 3-year revenue, EBITDA, and earning growth, are not available due to insufficient data. The stock's RSI 5-day, 9-day, and 14-day values are 71.32, 64.19, and 59.95, respectively. The momentum index for 6 - 1 month and 12 - 1 month are -2.52 and 6.86, respectively.

Transaction Analysis

The acquisition of ABEQ shares by Tectonic Advisors LLC signifies the firm's confidence in the stock's potential. Despite the lack of sufficient data for a comprehensive evaluation, the stock's gain percent and GF score suggest promising performance. However, investors should conduct their own research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

All data and rankings are accurate as of July 14, 2023, and are based on the provided relative data.

