In a recent transaction, Polar Capital Holdings Plc (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, has increased its stake in NanoString Technologies Inc. This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of the guru and the company involved, and the potential implications for value investors.

Transaction Details

On December 31, 2022, Polar Capital Holdings Plc (Trades, Portfolio) added 1,202,374 shares of NanoString Technologies Inc to its portfolio. The shares were purchased at a price of $7.97 each, bringing the total number of shares held by the guru to 3,778,731. This transaction had a 0.06% impact on the guru's portfolio and increased its position in the company to 0.2%. As a result, Polar Capital Holdings Plc (Trades, Portfolio) now holds 8.10% of NanoString Technologies Inc's shares.

Polar Capital Holdings Plc (Trades, Portfolio) is a London-based investment firm with a diverse portfolio of 255 stocks. The firm's top holdings include Apple Inc, Arch Capital Group Ltd, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Microsoft Corp, and NVIDIA Corp. With an equity of $13.38 billion, the firm primarily invests in the technology and healthcare sectors.

NanoString Technologies Inc Overview

NanoString Technologies Inc, a US-based company, specializes in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of instruments, consumables, and services for profiling the activity of hundreds of genes and proteins simultaneously from a single tissue sample. The company, which went public on June 26, 2013, has a market cap of $187.439 million and a current stock price of $3.96. However, the company's GF valuation suggests it may be a possible value trap, with a GF value of 35.81 and a price to GF value ratio of 0.11.

Financial Health of NanoString Technologies Inc

NanoString Technologies Inc's financial health is a crucial factor for investors. The company has a GF score of 47, indicating a poor future performance potential. Its F score is 2, and it has a Z score of -3.77, suggesting potential financial distress. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.62, ranking it 635th in this aspect. Over the past three years, the company has seen a decline in revenue, EBITDA, and earnings growth, with rates of -8.90%, -58.20%, and -42.90% respectively.

NanoString Technologies Inc's Industry Position

Operating in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry, NanoString Technologies Inc has a ROE of -201.43 and a ROA of -42.10, ranking it 769th and 685th respectively. The company's gross margin growth is -7.70%, and its operating margin growth is -21.90%.

NanoString Technologies Inc's Stock Performance

Since the transaction, NanoString Technologies Inc's stock has declined by 50.31%. Since its IPO, the stock has decreased by 60%, and its year-to-date performance shows a decline of 49.49%. The company's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, RSI 14 Day, and Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month are 71.16, 54.58, 45.09, and -44.42 respectively.

Largest Guru Holding NanoString Technologies Inc

Fisher Asset Management, LLC is currently the largest guru holding NanoString Technologies Inc. However, the exact share percentage held by the firm is not available.

Conclusion

The recent transaction by Polar Capital Holdings Plc (Trades, Portfolio) in NanoString Technologies Inc is a significant development for both entities. While it increases the guru's stake in the company, it also reflects the guru's confidence in the company's potential. However, given the company's current financial health and stock performance, investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions.