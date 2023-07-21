In a recent transaction, Tectonic Advisors LLC, a renowned investment firm, acquired a substantial stake in Absolute Select Value ETF ( ABEQ, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications of this acquisition.

Profile: Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC, located at 6900 North Dallas Parkway, Plano, TX, is a prominent investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm currently holds 239 stocks, with a total equity of $812 million. Tectonic Advisors LLC's top holdings include SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF ( BIL, Financial), iShares Core S&P 500 ETF ( IVV, Financial), Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF ( VEA, Financial), Vanguard S&P 500 ETF ( VOO, Financial), and Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF ( VWO, Financial). The firm's investment philosophy is primarily focused on the Consumer Cyclical and Energy sectors.

Transaction Details

The transaction took place on February 18, 2021, when Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased 354,090 shares of Absolute Select Value ETF at a price of $24.72 per share. This acquisition had a 2.41% impact on the guru's portfolio and increased their total holdings in ABEQ to 354,090 shares, representing 23.60% of the company's stock.

Profile: Absolute Select Value ETF

Absolute Select Value ETF, symbolized as ABEQ, is a publicly-traded company with a market capitalization of $95.451 million. As of July 14, 2023, the stock's current price is $28.0738. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation and GF Value of the stock cannot be evaluated. Since the transaction, the stock has gained 13.57%, and its year-to-date price change ratio stands at 1.64%.

Stock Performance and Rankings

Since its Initial Public Offering (IPO), ABEQ has seen a price change ratio of 11.98%. The stock has a GF Score of 77, indicating good outperformance potential. However, due to insufficient data, the rankings for balance sheet, profitability, growth, GF value, and momentum cannot be evaluated.

Stock Financial Health

Unfortunately, due to insufficient data, the financial health of ABEQ, including its F score, Z score, cash to debt, and interest coverage, cannot be evaluated. Similarly, the company's ROE and ROA, and their significance, cannot be determined.

Stock Growth and Predictability

Over the past three years, the revenue growth, EBITDA growth, and earning growth of ABEQ cannot be evaluated due to insufficient data. Consequently, the stock's predictability rank cannot be determined.

Stock Momentum and RSI

The stock's momentum indices and RSI over various periods are as follows: RSI 5 Day: 71.32, RSI 9 Day: 64.19, RSI 14 Day: 59.95, Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month: -2.52, and Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month: 6.86. However, due to insufficient data, the significance of these figures for predicting future stock performance cannot be determined.

Transaction Analysis

The acquisition of a significant stake in ABEQ by Tectonic Advisors LLC is a strategic move that could potentially enhance the firm's portfolio. However, due to insufficient data, a comprehensive analysis of the transaction's influence on the stock and the guru's portfolio cannot be conducted at this time.

All data and rankings are accurate as of July 14, 2023, and are based on the provided relative data.