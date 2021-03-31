In a recent transaction, TECTONIC ADVISORS LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, has acquired a substantial stake in Absolute Select Value ETF ( ABEQ, Financial). This article aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications of this acquisition.

Details of the Transaction

On March 31, 2021, TECTONIC ADVISORS LLC (Trades, Portfolio) added 160,775 shares of Absolute Select Value ETF to its portfolio, bringing its total holdings in the company to 514,865 shares. The shares were acquired at a trade price of $25.4, resulting in a trade impact of 1.14%. This transaction has increased the guru's position in the traded stock to 3.65%, and the guru's holdings in the traded stock now stand at 29.40%.

TECTONIC ADVISORS LLC (Trades, Portfolio), located at 6900 NORTH DALLAS PARKWAY PLANO, TX 75024, is a well-established investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm currently holds 239 stocks, with a total equity of $812 million. Its top holdings include SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF( BIL, Financial), iShares Core S&P 500 ETF( IVV, Financial), Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF( VEA, Financial), Vanguard S&P 500 ETF( VOO, Financial), and Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF( VWO, Financial). The firm's top sectors are Consumer Cyclical and Energy.

Profile of Absolute Select Value ETF

Absolute Select Value ETF, traded under the symbol ABEQ, has a market cap of $95.451 million. The current stock price stands at $28.0738. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation and PE Percentage of the stock cannot be evaluated.

Stock Performance and Financial Health

Since the transaction, the stock has gained 10.53%, and its year-to-date price change ratio stands at 1.64%. The stock's GF Score is 77, indicating good future performance potential. However, due to lack of data, the stock's cash to debt ratio, interest coverage, and ROE and ROA cannot be evaluated.

Stock Momentum

The stock's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day stand at 71.32, 64.19, and 59.95 respectively. The stock's momentum index 6 - 1 month is -2.52, and its momentum index 12 - 1 month is 6.86. However, due to lack of data, the stock's rank RSI 14 Day and rank momentum index 6 - 1 month cannot be evaluated.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TECTONIC ADVISORS LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s acquisition of a significant stake in Absolute Select Value ETF is a noteworthy transaction. The impact of this acquisition on the guru's portfolio and the traded stock's performance will be interesting to observe in the coming months. As of July 14, 2023, all data and rankings are accurate and based on the provided relative data.