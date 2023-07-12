Edenbrook Capital, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, has recently reduced its holdings in Magnite Inc ( MGNI, Financial). This article will provide an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded stock's financial health and performance. All data and rankings are accurate as of July 14, 2023.

Transaction Details

On July 12, 2023, Edenbrook Capital, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its stake in Magnite Inc by 18.74%, selling 1,291,606 shares at a price of $15.31 per share. This transaction has decreased the guru's total holdings in Magnite Inc to 5,601,473 shares, representing 18.62% of their portfolio and 4.13% of Magnite Inc's total shares. The transaction had a -4.12% impact on Edenbrook Capital, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), located at 116 Radio Circle, Mt. Kisco, NY, is a well-known investment firm with 13 stocks in its portfolio and an equity of $480 million. The firm's top holdings include Brightcove Inc ( BCOV, Financial), Haynes International Inc ( HAYN, Financial), Marchex Inc ( MCHX, Financial), Magnite Inc ( MGNI, Financial), and Absolute Software Corp ( ABST, Financial). Edenbrook Capital, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) primarily invests in the Technology and Communication Services sectors.

Traded Stock Information: Magnite Inc

Magnite Inc, a leading supply-side platform provider in online advertising, is based in the USA and went public on April 2, 2014. The company, which operates in a single segment, has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a current stock price of $15.015. Magnite Inc is considered fairly valued with a GF Value of $15.24 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.99. The stock has a GF Score of 68, indicating a poor future performance potential.

Stock's Financial Health

Magnite Inc's financial health is characterized by a cash to debt ratio of 0.31, a ROE of -23.25%, and a ROA of -7.20%. The company has experienced a gross margin decline of -3.40% but has seen a significant increase in its operating margin growth at 21.30%. Over the past three years, Magnite Inc has reported a revenue growth of 13.50%, an EBITDA growth of 88.20%, and an earning growth of -26.90%.

Stock's Momentum and Predictability

Magnite Inc's stock momentum is reflected in its RSI 14 Day of 73.14 and Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month of 32.83. However, the stock's predictability rank is not available.

Largest Guru's Involvement

The largest guru involved in Magnite Inc is First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Management, LLC. However, the exact share percentage held by this guru in Magnite Inc is not available.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Edenbrook Capital, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction has significantly reduced its stake in Magnite Inc, impacting both the guru's portfolio and the traded stock. Despite the stock's poor future performance potential, its significant operating margin growth and EBITDA growth over the past three years indicate potential for improvement. Investors should closely monitor Magnite Inc's performance and Edenbrook Capital, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment activities for further insights.