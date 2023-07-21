Is UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Stock Undervalued? A GF Value Analysis

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

UnitedHealth Group Inc (

UNH, Financial), a leading private health insurer with a global footprint, is currently trading at $482.69 per share as of July 14, 2023. The company's stock has seen a day's change of 7.8%, reflecting a dynamic market scenario. With a market capitalization of $449.4 billion and sales amounting to $333.5 billion, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) is a major player in the healthcare sector. It boasts an operating margin of 8.13% and a return on invested capital (ROIC) of 10.19%, indicating robust business performance. However, is the company's stock fairly valued, overvalued, or undervalued? This article will delve into the GF Value of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to provide an answer.

Understanding the GF Value of UnitedHealth Group

The GF Value is a proprietary indicator that estimates a stock's intrinsic worth, considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. According to GuruFocus' valuation method, UnitedHealth Group (

UNH, Financial) is believed to be modestly undervalued. With its current price of $482.69 per share, the stock's GF Value stands at $548.59, indicating potential for higher future returns.

Because UnitedHealth Group is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1679891703017766912.png

Financial Strength of UnitedHealth Group

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent capital loss. It's crucial to review a company's financial strength before purchasing its stock. UnitedHealth Group's cash-to-debt ratio is 0.66, ranking lower than 73.68% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. Despite this, GuruFocus ranks UnitedHealth Group's overall financial strength at 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial stability.

1679891729076977664.png

Profitability and Growth of UnitedHealth Group

Profitable companies typically carry less risk, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term. UnitedHealth Group has been profitable for 10 years out of the past 10, with revenues of $333.5 billion and an EPS of $21.87 in the past 12 months. Its operating margin of 8.13% is better than 66.67% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry, indicating strong profitability.

As for growth, the 3-year average annual revenue growth of UnitedHealth Group is 10.9%, ranking lower than 61.11% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 13.1%, which ranks better than 76.47% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC Analysis

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. UnitedHealth Group's ROIC is 10.19, and its WACC is 6.37, indicating a favorable scenario where the return on invested capital is higher than the cost of capital.

1679891746382675968.png

Conclusion

Overall, UnitedHealth Group (

UNH, Financial) stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 76.47% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. To learn more about UnitedHealth Group stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.