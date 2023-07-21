UnitedHealth Group Inc ( UNH, Financial), a leading private health insurer with a global footprint, is currently trading at $482.69 per share as of July 14, 2023. The company's stock has seen a day's change of 7.8%, reflecting a dynamic market scenario. With a market capitalization of $449.4 billion and sales amounting to $333.5 billion, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) is a major player in the healthcare sector. It boasts an operating margin of 8.13% and a return on invested capital (ROIC) of 10.19%, indicating robust business performance. However, is the company's stock fairly valued, overvalued, or undervalued? This article will delve into the GF Value of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to provide an answer.

Understanding the GF Value of UnitedHealth Group

The GF Value is a proprietary indicator that estimates a stock's intrinsic worth, considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. According to GuruFocus' valuation method, UnitedHealth Group ( UNH, Financial) is believed to be modestly undervalued. With its current price of $482.69 per share, the stock's GF Value stands at $548.59, indicating potential for higher future returns.

Because UnitedHealth Group is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength of UnitedHealth Group

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent capital loss. It's crucial to review a company's financial strength before purchasing its stock. UnitedHealth Group's cash-to-debt ratio is 0.66, ranking lower than 73.68% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. Despite this, GuruFocus ranks UnitedHealth Group's overall financial strength at 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial stability.

Profitability and Growth of UnitedHealth Group

Profitable companies typically carry less risk, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term. UnitedHealth Group has been profitable for 10 years out of the past 10, with revenues of $333.5 billion and an EPS of $21.87 in the past 12 months. Its operating margin of 8.13% is better than 66.67% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry, indicating strong profitability.

As for growth, the 3-year average annual revenue growth of UnitedHealth Group is 10.9%, ranking lower than 61.11% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 13.1%, which ranks better than 76.47% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC Analysis

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. UnitedHealth Group's ROIC is 10.19, and its WACC is 6.37, indicating a favorable scenario where the return on invested capital is higher than the cost of capital.

Conclusion

Overall, UnitedHealth Group ( UNH, Financial) stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 76.47% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. To learn more about UnitedHealth Group stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.