UnitedHealth Group (UNH): An Insight into its Modestly Undervalued Status

60 minutes ago
UnitedHealth Group Inc (

UNH, Financial), a leading private health insurer, caters to 50 million members globally, including 5 million outside the U.S. as of 2021. The company's vast reach in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans has established it as a giant in the managed care sector. Its continued investments in its Optum franchises have amplified its healthcare services, providing everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

As of July 14, 2023, UnitedHealth Group (

UNH, Financial) traded at $482.69 per share, marking a 7.8% change in the day's trading. With a market cap of $449.4 billion and sales of $333.5 billion, the company's stock appears to be modestly undervalued according to the GuruFocus Value, which stands at $548.59.

Understanding the GF Value of UnitedHealth Group (UNH, Financial)

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic worth, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor derived from past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. The GF Value Line represents the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. When a stock's price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if the price falls significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock's future return will likely be higher. Given UnitedHealth Group's current price and market cap, the stock indicates signs of modest undervaluation.

Because UnitedHealth Group (

UNH, Financial) is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

UnitedHealth Group's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength exposes investors to a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. Factors such as the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage offer insights into this aspect. UnitedHealth Group's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.66 ranks lower than 73.68% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. However, the company's overall financial strength is 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

Profitability and Growth of UnitedHealth Group

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term. UnitedHealth Group has been profitable for 10 years over the past decade, with revenues of $333.5 billion and EPS of $21.87 in the past 12 months. Its operating margin of 8.13% is better than 66.67% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. The company's 3-year average annual revenue growth is 10.9%, which ranks lower than 61.11% of companies in the industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 13.1%, ranking better than 76.47% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) provides an evaluation of its profitability. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. Over the past 12 months, UnitedHealth Group's ROIC was 10.19, while its WACC was 6.37.

Conclusion

In summary, UnitedHealth Group's stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, its profitability is strong, and its growth ranks better than 76.47% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. For more details about UnitedHealth Group stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

