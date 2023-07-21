As one of the leading health insurers in the U.S., Elevance Health Inc ( ELV, Financial) has been making waves in the financial markets. Formerly known as Anthem, Elevance Health provides medical benefits to 48 million members as of December 2022. The company stands out as the largest single provider of Blue Cross Blue Shield branded coverage, operating in 14 states. Through strategic acquisitions, such as the Amerigroup deal in 2012 and MMM in 2021, Elevance Health's reach extends beyond these states, offering government-sponsored programs like Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans.

On July 14, 2023, Elevance Health's stock price was recorded at $439.79, marking a 5.31% increase from the previous day. With a market cap of $104.3 billion and sales reaching $160.7 billion, Elevance Health displays robust financial health. However, the GF Value, a unique indicator of the stock's intrinsic worth, stands at $519.18, suggesting that Elevance Health ( ELV, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued.

Understanding the GF Value of Elevance Health

The GF Value of Elevance Health is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. The GF Value Line represents the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. When a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued, predicting poor future returns. Conversely, when a stock's price is significantly below the GF Value Line, it may be undervalued, indicating high future returns. Given Elevance Health's current price, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued.

Because Elevance Health is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength of Elevance Health

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage offer valuable insights into a company's financial health. Elevance Health's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.4 is weaker than 84.21% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. However, the overall financial strength of Elevance Health is rated 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

Profitability of Elevance Health

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially for those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term. Elevance Health has been profitable for 10 years over the past decade. With revenues of $160.7 billion and EPS of $25.7 in the past 12 months, Elevance Health showcases strong profitability, despite an operating margin of 0%.

Growth of Elevance Health

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Elevance Health’s 3-year average revenue growth rate outperforms 66.67% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 12%, ranking better than 70.59% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another method of determining profitability. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Elevance Health’s ROIC is 9.02, and its cost of capital is 7.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Elevance Health ( ELV, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 70.59% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. To learn more about Elevance Health stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

