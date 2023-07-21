UnitedHealth Group Inc ( UNH, Financial), one of the world's largest private health insurers, has been attracting significant attention from investors. On July 14, 2023, the company's stock price rose by 7.8%, reaching $482.69. With a market cap of $449.4 billion and sales of $333.5 billion, UnitedHealth Group is a dominant player in the health insurance industry. The company's EPS stands at $21.87, indicating robust profitability.

UnitedHealth Group provides medical benefits to 50 million members globally, including 5 million outside the U.S. The company has achieved massive scale in managed care through its leadership in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans. Its continued investments in the Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

GF Value of UnitedHealth Group

The GF Value of UnitedHealth Group, as calculated by GuruFocus, is $548.59. This value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. The GF Value Line represents the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. At its current price of $482.69 per share, UnitedHealth Group appears to be modestly undervalued, suggesting that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can result in a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. A good starting point is the company's cash-to-debt ratio. UnitedHealth Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.66, which is lower than 73.68% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. Despite this, GuruFocus ranks UnitedHealth Group's overall financial strength at 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial stability.

Profitability

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is typically less risky. UnitedHealth Group, with an operating margin of 8.13%, ranks better than 66.67% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. Over the past ten years, the company has consistently been profitable, further solidifying its position as a safe investment.

Growth

Growth is a critical factor in the valuation of a company. UnitedHealth Group's 3-year average annual revenue growth is 10.9%, which ranks lower than 61.11% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 13.1%, which ranks better than 76.47% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) provides another way to evaluate its profitability. UnitedHealth Group’s ROIC was 10.19 over the past 12 months, while its WACC came in at 6.37, suggesting that the company is creating value for shareholders.

Conclusion

In summary, UnitedHealth Group ( UNH, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued, indicating potential for higher future returns. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth rates are impressive compared to other companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. For more information about UnitedHealth Group stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

