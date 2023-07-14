Unveiling the Modest Undervaluation of Elevance Health Inc (ELV)

Elevance Health Inc (

ELV, Financial) is a leading health insurer in the U.S., catering to approximately 48 million medical members as of December 2022. The company provides employer, individual, and government-sponsored coverage plans. Elevance Health distinguishes itself as the largest single provider of Blue Cross Blue Shield branded coverage, operating in 14 states. The company's reach extends beyond these states through acquisitions like the Amerigroup in 2012 and MMM in 2021, offering government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans.

As of July 14, 2023, Elevance Health (

ELV, Financial) saw a 5.31% rise in price to $439.79. Despite this increase, the GF Value of $519.18 indicates that the stock is still modestly undervalued. With a market cap of $104.3 billion and sales reaching $160.7 billion, Elevance Health (ELV) presents an intriguing opportunity for value investors.

The GF Value of Elevance Health, calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and estimates of future business performance, suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued. This implies that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength of Elevance Health

Investors should carefully review a company’s financial strength to avoid potential capital loss. Elevance Health's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.4 is below 84.21% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry, indicating a fair balance sheet with a GuruFocus financial strength rank of 6 out of 10.

Profitability of Elevance Health

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is typically less risky. Elevance Health has been profitable for 10 years, with a revenue of $160.7 billion and EPS of $25.7 over the past twelve months. However, its operating margin is 0%, ranking lower than its peers in the Healthcare Plans industry. Despite this, Elevance Health's overall profitability is ranked 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth of Elevance Health

A company's growth is a crucial factor in its valuation. Elevance Health’s 3-year average revenue growth rate outperforms 66.67% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 12%, which ranks better than 70.59% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Evaluating a company’s profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is beneficial. Elevance Health’s ROIC of 9.02 exceeds its WACC of 7.49, suggesting that the company is creating value for its shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Elevance Health (

ELV, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth outperforms 70.59% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. For a detailed analysis of Elevance Health stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

