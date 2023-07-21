UnitedHealth Group (UNH): A Modestly Undervalued Healthcare Behemoth

UNH, Financial) has recently been showing signs of being modestly undervalued, based on GuruFocus Value calculations. The company's stock, currently trading at $482.92 per share, with a market capitalization of $449.6 billion, is believed to be trading below its intrinsic worth. The GF Value, a unique indicator of a stock's fair value, is calculated based on historical trading multiples, performance-based adjustment factors, and future business performance estimates.

UnitedHealth Group, one of the world's largest private health insurers, provides medical benefits to around 50 million members globally. With a significant presence in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has achieved immense scale in managed care. Its continual investments in its Optum franchises have transformed it into a healthcare services giant, offering everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to outpatient care and analytics.

The GF Value Line represents the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued, and future returns are likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. With the GF Value of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) currently at $548.59, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued.

Given its relative undervaluation, the long-term return of UnitedHealth Group's stock is expected to surpass its business growth. For investors seeking higher future returns at reduced risk, consider exploring these companies.

Financial Strength of UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group's financial strength, a crucial factor in avoiding permanent capital loss, is fair, with a score of 7 out of 10. However, its cash-to-debt ratio of 0.66 ranks below 73.68% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry, indicating room for improvement.

Profitability and Growth

UnitedHealth Group has maintained consistent profitability over the past decade, with high profit margins indicating a safer investment. Over the past twelve months, the company generated revenue of $333.5 billion and EPS of $21.87. Its operating margin of 8.13% ranks above 66.67% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry, reflecting strong profitability.

UnitedHealth Group's average annual revenue growth of 10.9% ranks below 61.11% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth of 13.1% outperforms 76.47% of industry peers, indicating robust growth potential.

ROIC vs WACC

UnitedHealth Group's return on invested capital (ROIC) of 10.19 outperforms its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 6.37, implying value creation for shareholders. This comparison provides insight into the company's profitability relative to the capital it has invested in its business.

Conclusion

UNH, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. With fair financial strength and strong profitability, the company's growth ranks better than 76.47% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. For more insights into UnitedHealth Group's stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For high-quality companies potentially delivering above-average returns, consider GuruFocus's High Quality Low Capex Screener.

