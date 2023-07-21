UnitedHealth Group Inc ( UNH, Financial), one of the largest private health insurers worldwide, has recently seen a 7.85% change in its stock price, currently trading at $482.92. With a GF Value of $548.59, the company appears to be modestly undervalued, indicating potential for higher future returns. Boasting a market cap of $449.6 billion and sales revenue of $333.5 billion, UnitedHealth Group's financial strength is evident.

As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth Group has achieved significant scale in managed care. Its ongoing investments in the Optum franchises have positioned the company as a healthcare services powerhouse, offering a range of services from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to outpatient care and analytics.

GF Value: A Reliable Valuation Indicator

The GF Value of UnitedHealth Group, calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and estimates of future business performance, stands at $548.59. This indicates that UnitedHealth Group ( UNH, Financial) is modestly undervalued. Therefore, the long-term return of its stock is likely to outstrip its business growth.

Financial Strength and Profitability

UnitedHealth Group's financial strength is crucial for investors. With a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.66, the company ranks below 73.68% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. Despite this, GuruFocus ranks UnitedHealth Group’s financial strength as 7 out of 10, indicating a fair balance sheet.

Profitability is another key factor for investors. UnitedHealth Group has demonstrated consistent profitability over the past decade. With an operating margin of 8.13%, the company outperforms 66.67% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. The company's strong profitability is reflected in its EPS of $21.87.

Growth and Value Creation

Growth is a critical factor in company valuation. UnitedHealth Group's 3-year average annual revenue growth is 10.9%, ranking below 61.11% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 13.1% ranks above 76.47% of industry peers.

Comparing the company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) provides another profitability measure. With a ROIC of 10.19 and a WACC of 6.37, UnitedHealth Group is creating value for shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UnitedHealth Group ( UNH, Financial) appears to be a modestly undervalued investment opportunity. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 76.47% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. For more information on UnitedHealth Group stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

