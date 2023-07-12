Insider Sell: CFO David Obstler Sells 30,000 Shares of Datadog Inc

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On July 12, 2023, David Obstler, the Chief Financial Officer of Datadog Inc (

DDOG, Financial), sold 30,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place over the past year.

Who is David Obstler?

David Obstler is the Chief Financial Officer of Datadog Inc. He has been with the company since 2015 and has played a significant role in the company's financial management and strategic planning. His recent sell-off of shares is noteworthy and warrants a closer look.

About Datadog Inc

Datadog Inc is a leading service provider for cloud-scale monitoring, analytics, and log management. The company's platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers' technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security, and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior, and track key business metrics.

Insider Sell Analysis

Over the past year, David Obstler has sold a total of 247,894 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction of selling 30,000 shares is part of this trend.

The insider transaction history for Datadog Inc shows a total of 4 insider buys and 79 insider sells over the past year. This suggests a trend of more insider selling than buying.

1680064692694810624.png

The stock price of Datadog Inc was trading at $105.44 per share on the day of David Obstler’s recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $34.93 billion.

GF Value Analysis

With a price of $105.44 and a GuruFocus Value of $243.57, Datadog Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.43. This indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value.

1680064781551140864.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The recent sell-off by CFO David Obstler, coupled with the stock's undervalued status, may suggest that investors should keep a close eye on Datadog Inc. The company's financial performance, insider trading activities, and market valuation could provide valuable insights for potential investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.