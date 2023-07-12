On July 12, 2023, David Obstler, the Chief Financial Officer of Datadog Inc ( DDOG, Financial), sold 30,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place over the past year.

Who is David Obstler?

David Obstler is the Chief Financial Officer of Datadog Inc. He has been with the company since 2015 and has played a significant role in the company's financial management and strategic planning. His recent sell-off of shares is noteworthy and warrants a closer look.

About Datadog Inc

Datadog Inc is a leading service provider for cloud-scale monitoring, analytics, and log management. The company's platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers' technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security, and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior, and track key business metrics.

Insider Sell Analysis

Over the past year, David Obstler has sold a total of 247,894 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction of selling 30,000 shares is part of this trend.

The insider transaction history for Datadog Inc shows a total of 4 insider buys and 79 insider sells over the past year. This suggests a trend of more insider selling than buying.

The stock price of Datadog Inc was trading at $105.44 per share on the day of David Obstler’s recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $34.93 billion.

GF Value Analysis

With a price of $105.44 and a GuruFocus Value of $243.57, Datadog Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.43. This indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The recent sell-off by CFO David Obstler, coupled with the stock's undervalued status, may suggest that investors should keep a close eye on Datadog Inc. The company's financial performance, insider trading activities, and market valuation could provide valuable insights for potential investment decisions.