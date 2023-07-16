On July 16, 2023, UnitedHealth Group Inc ( UNH, Financial) witnessed a significant 7.24% rise in its stock price, reaching $480.17 per share. With a substantial market capitalization of $447.1 billion and impressive sales figures of $333.5 billion, the company holds a formidable position in the healthcare sector. The GF Value, a unique indicator of a stock's intrinsic worth, estimates UnitedHealth Group's value at $549, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued.

UnitedHealth Group, one of the largest private health insurers, provides medical benefits to 50 million members globally, including 5 million outside the U.S. The company has achieved massive scale in managed care, thanks to its leadership in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans. Its continual investments in its Optum franchises have led to the creation of a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to outpatient care and analytics.

GF Value: A Closer Look

The GF Value of UnitedHealth Group Inc ( UNH, Financial) suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it indicates overvaluation, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it's significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. Given UnitedHealth Group's current price and market cap, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued, promising higher long-term return than its business growth.

Assessing Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, investors must review a company’s financial strength before purchasing shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage are great ways to understand its financial strength. UnitedHealth Group's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.66 ranks worse than 73.68% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry, indicating fair financial strength.

Profitability Analysis

Investing in profitable companies, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. UnitedHealth Group has been profitable 10 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $333.5 billion and EPS of $21.87. Its operating margin is 8.13%, indicating strong profitability.

Growth Evaluation

One crucial factor in the valuation of a company is growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. UnitedHealth Group's average annual revenue growth is 10.9%, which ranks worse than 61.11% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth is 13.1%, ranking better than 76.47% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company’s return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, UnitedHealth Group’s ROIC was 10.19, while its WACC came in at 6.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of UnitedHealth Group ( UNH, Financial) is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 76.47% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. To learn more about UnitedHealth Group stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

