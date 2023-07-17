Anson Funds Management LP (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, has recently made a significant transaction in its portfolio. The firm reduced its stake in MEI Pharma Inc ( MEIP, Financial), a leading pharmaceutical company based in the United States. This article will delve into the details of this transaction, provide an overview of both Anson Funds Management LP (Trades, Portfolio) and MEI Pharma Inc, and analyze the potential implications of this move.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on July 17, 2023, with Anson Funds Management LP (Trades, Portfolio) reducing its holdings in MEI Pharma Inc. Despite the reduction, the firm still holds a substantial 662,528 shares in the company, representing 0.43% of its portfolio. The transaction was executed at a trade price of $7.44 per share. Interestingly, Anson Funds Management LP (Trades, Portfolio) holds a significant 9.90% stake in MEI Pharma Inc, indicating its confidence in the company's prospects.

Anson Funds Management LP (Trades, Portfolio), located at 16000 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, TX, is a prominent investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm holds 199 stocks, with a total equity of $1.16 billion. Its top holdings include iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF ( IYR, Financial), Nano Dimension Ltd ( NNDM, Financial), Tempur Sealy International Inc ( TPX, Financial), Tricon Residential Inc ( TCN, Financial), and Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I ( BCSAW, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

Overview of MEI Pharma Inc

MEI Pharma Inc, with a market capitalization of $50.904 million, is a pharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development of novel therapies for cancer. Its portfolio includes Pracinostat, Zandelisib, and ME-344, drugs aimed at treating various forms of leukemia, lymphoma, and breast cancer. The company's stock price stands at $7.64, with a PE percentage of 0.00, indicating that it is currently not profitable.

Analysis of MEI Pharma Inc's Stock Performance

MEI Pharma Inc's stock performance presents a mixed picture. The company's GF Value stands at 63.91, suggesting that the stock may be undervalued. However, the GF Valuation warns of a possible value trap, advising investors to think twice before investing. The stock's price to GF Value is 0.12, and it has gained 2.69% since the transaction. However, since its IPO in 2003, the stock has declined by 99.92%.

Evaluation of MEI Pharma Inc's Financial Health

MEI Pharma Inc's financial health is a cause for concern. The company's GF Score is 58, indicating poor future performance potential. Its F Score is 2, and its Z Score is -3.46, both of which suggest financial instability. The company's cash to debt ratio is 8.58, and its ROE is -78.82, further highlighting its financial struggles.

Analysis of MEI Pharma Inc's Growth and Profitability

Despite its financial challenges, MEI Pharma Inc has shown promising growth in recent years. The company's revenue has grown by 68.60% over the past three years, and its EBITDA has grown by 2.00%. Its earnings have also grown by 12.60% over the same period. However, the company's gross margin growth and operating margin growth are both 0.00%, indicating a lack of profitability.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Anson Funds Management LP (Trades, Portfolio)'s decision to reduce its stake in MEI Pharma Inc is a significant move that could have implications for both the firm and the pharmaceutical company. While MEI Pharma Inc has shown promising growth, its financial struggles and lackluster stock performance may have influenced Anson Funds Management LP (Trades, Portfolio)'s decision. However, the firm's continued substantial stake in the company suggests a degree of confidence in its future prospects.

As of July 17, 2023, all data and rankings are accurate and based on the provided relative data.