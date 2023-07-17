As of July 17, 2023, Universal Robina Corp ( UVRBF, Financial) has seen a significant price change of 21.21%, with its stock currently trading at $2.8 per share. The company boasts a market capitalization of $5.4 billion, sales of $2.8 billion, and an EPS of $0.12. According to GuruFocus's GF Value, the stock appears to be fairly valued, with a GF Value of $3.08.

Universal Robina is a leading consumer food and beverage company, originally from the Philippines. The company's operations span across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), but it also exports to markets in Japan, Korea, the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and West Africa. The company's core business includes manufacturing and distribution of branded consumer foods, commodities, and related products.

GF Value: A Measure of Fair Value

The GF Value is a unique metric that estimates the intrinsic worth of a stock. It's based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. At its current price, Universal Robina Corp ( UVRBF, Financial) seems to be fairly valued, indicating that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength Analysis

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to avoid permanent capital loss. Universal Robina has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.65, ranking better than 55.68% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. This suggests a strong balance sheet, earning Universal Robina a financial strength rank of 8 out of 10 from GuruFocus.

Profitability Assessment

Investing in profitable companies, particularly those with consistent long-term profitability, is generally less risky. Universal Robina, with an operating margin of 10.06%, ranks better than 73.99% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. The company has been profitable for the past 10 years, earning it a profitability rank of 8 out of 10 from GuruFocus.

Growth Evaluation

Growth is one of the most critical factors in company valuation. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. Universal Robina's average annual revenue growth is 9.7%, ranking it better than 62.03% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth is 8.7%, which ranks better than 54.79% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another way to assess its profitability. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, the company is creating value for shareholders. Universal Robina's ROIC is 10.08, and its cost of capital is 6.4.

Conclusion

Overall, Universal Robina ( UVRBF, Financial) stock appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 54.79% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. For more in-depth information about Universal Robina stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

