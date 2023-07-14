In a recent transaction, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, has acquired a significant stake in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities ( NRGX, Financial). This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide an overview of Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), and analyze the traded stock's performance and financial health.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a well-known investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's investment philosophy is centered around a balanced approach, with a focus on both equity and fixed income investments. As of the date of this article, the firm holds 762 stocks, with a total equity of $5.24 billion. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund ( GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust ( BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II ( BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr ( BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust ( ECAT, Financial). The firm's portfolio is heavily concentrated in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

Transaction Details

The transaction took place on July 14, 2023, with Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) adding 100,500 shares of PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities ( NRGX, Financial) to their portfolio. The shares were acquired at a price of $16.04 per share, bringing the total number of NRGX shares held by the firm to 5,318,001. This transaction had a 0.03% impact on the firm's portfolio and increased their position in NRGX by 1.93%. The firm now holds 11.89% of NRGX's total shares.

PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities Profile

PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities ( NRGX, Financial) is a non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company's primary objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to provide high current income. As of the date of this article, the company has a market cap of $713.077 million. The stock's current price is $15.95, with a PE percentage of 4.74. Due to insufficient data, the GF valuation for the stock cannot be evaluated.

Stock Performance Analysis

Since the transaction, NRGX's stock price has decreased by 0.56%. Since its IPO, the stock has seen a decrease of 20.25%. However, the stock has seen a year-to-date increase of 9.25%. The GF score for the stock is 38, indicating poor future performance potential.

Stock Financial Health Analysis

In terms of financial health, NRGX has a rank balance sheet score of 4 and a rank profitability score of 1. The stock's rank growth score is 0, indicating no growth. The stock's rank GF value is also 0, indicating that the stock's GF value cannot be evaluated due to insufficient data. The stock's F score is 2, indicating poor financial health.

Stock Momentum Analysis

The stock's momentum can be evaluated using various indicators. The RSI 5 day, RSI 9 day, and RSI 14 day values are 60.28, 61.71, and 61.50 respectively. The momentum index 6 - 1 month is 1.43, and the momentum index 12 - 1 month is 21.82. These values indicate a moderate momentum for the stock.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of NRGX shares represents a significant addition to their portfolio. Despite the stock's poor performance and financial health indicators, the firm's investment could potentially yield returns in the long term. However, investors should conduct their own research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.