2 hours ago
On July 14, 2023,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, added 5318001 shares of PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities (NRGX, Financial) to its portfolio. This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded company's basic information.

Details of the Transaction

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) added 100500 shares of NRGX to its portfolio, marking a trade change of 1.93. The shares were acquired at a price of $16.04 each, bringing the total shares held by the guru to 5318001. This transaction had a 0.03 impact on the guru's portfolio and increased its position in NRGX to 1.63%. Consequently, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) now holds 11.89% of NRGX's total shares.

Profile of the Guru

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a prominent investment firm with a portfolio of 762 stocks. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). With an equity of $5.24 billion, the firm primarily invests in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

Information about the Traded Stock

NRGX, a USA-based company, operates as a non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to provide high current income. The company operates in a single segment and has a market capitalization of $713.077 million. As of July 18, 2023, the stock's price stands at $15.95, marking a 0.56% decrease since the transaction. The stock's PE percentage is 4.74. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation and GF Value cannot be evaluated.

Performance of the Stock

Since its IPO, NRGX has experienced a 20.25% decrease in its stock price. However, the stock has seen a 9.25% increase year-to-date. The stock's GF Score is 38, indicating poor future performance potential. The stock ranks 4 in Balance Sheet, 1 in Profitability, and 10 in Momentum. However, it ranks 0 in Growth and GF Value due to insufficient data. The stock's F Score is 2, and its Z Score and Cash to Debt ratio cannot be evaluated due to lack of data.

Financial Health of the Stock

NRGX has a ROE of 20.87 and a ROA of 15.03, ranking 151 and 127 respectively. The company has experienced a 51.80% growth in revenue over the past three years, ranking 106. However, due to insufficient data, the gross margin growth, operating margin growth, EBITDA growth, and earning growth cannot be evaluated.

Stock's Momentum and Predictability

The stock's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 60.28, 61.71, and 61.50 respectively. The Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 1.43, and the Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is 21.82. The stock ranks 1408 in RSI 14 Day and 442 in Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month. However, the stock's predictability cannot be evaluated due to lack of data.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of NRGX shares is a significant addition to its portfolio. Despite the stock's poor future performance potential and the lack of certain financial data, the guru's investment could yield positive results depending on the market's future conditions. This transaction provides valuable insights for value investors and highlights the importance of thorough research and analysis when making investment decisions.

