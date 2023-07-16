Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires Additional Shares in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On July 16, 2023,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, added 3171692 shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NMAI, Financial) to its portfolio. This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the stock's performance and valuation.

Details of the Transaction

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) executed the transaction on July 16, 2023, adding 3171692 shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund to its portfolio. The transaction was executed at a price of $11.81 per share, resulting in a 0.08% impact on the guru's portfolio. Following this transaction, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) now holds a total of 3,171,692 shares in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund, representing 0.71% of its portfolio and 9.49% of the traded company's equity.

Profile of the Guru: Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a prominent investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund(GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). The firm's total equity stands at $5.24 billion, with a significant focus on the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

1681304795538784256.png

Profile of the Traded Company: Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (

NMAI, Financial), a USA-based company, operates as a closed-end management investment company. The company focuses on the pursuit of total return, comprised of income or distributions and capital appreciation. With a market capitalization of $397.431 million, the company's current stock price stands at $11.89.

Stock Performance and Valuation

Since its Initial Public Offering (IPO), Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund's stock price has decreased by 24.41%. However, the stock has seen a year-to-date price change ratio of 2.5%. The stock's GF Score, a measure of its potential future performance, stands at 19, indicating poor future performance potential.

1681304778623156224.png

Stock's Financial Health

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund's financial health is reflected in its ROE and ROA, which stand at -26.22% and -17.19% respectively. The company's Z Score and Cash to Debt ratio are not available due to insufficient data.

Stock's Momentum and Predictability

The stock's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day stand at 65.44, 62.38, and 59.66 respectively. The stock's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month and Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month stand at -5.82 and -10.18 respectively. The stock's rank in terms of RSI 14 Day and Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month are 1330 and 987 respectively.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of additional shares in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund is a significant transaction that has increased the guru's stake in the company. Despite the stock's poor future performance potential and negative financial indicators, the guru's decision to increase its holdings may indicate a belief in the company's long-term prospects. This transaction provides valuable insights for value investors, highlighting the importance of thorough analysis and strategic decision-making in investment activities.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.