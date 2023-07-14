On July 14, 2023, Marc Benioff, the Chair and CEO of Salesforce Inc ( CRM, Financial), sold 15,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Salesforce Inc, which we will explore in this article.

Who is Marc Benioff?

Marc Benioff is a renowned figure in the tech industry, best known as the co-founder, chair, and CEO of Salesforce Inc. Under his leadership, Salesforce has grown into a leading provider of enterprise software, specializing in customer relationship management ( CRM, Financial) products. Benioff is recognized for his visionary approach and commitment to philanthropy, having pioneered the 1-1-1 model of integrated corporate philanthropy.

About Salesforce Inc

Salesforce Inc is a global leader in customer relationship management ( CRM, Financial) software. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services, including sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, analytics, application development, IoT integration, collaborative productivity tools, AI, and professional cloud services. Salesforce serves various industries, including healthcare, financial services, life sciences, automotive, media, retail, manufacturing, and communications.

Insider Selling Trend

Over the past year, Marc Benioff has sold a total of 838,125 shares and has not made any purchases. This is part of a broader trend at Salesforce Inc, where there have been 229 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

The high volume of insider selling could be a cause for concern for investors. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company. Executives sell shares for a variety of reasons, including personal financial planning and diversification.

Valuation and Stock Price

On the day of Benioff's recent sale, Salesforce Inc's shares were trading at $229.8 each, giving the company a market cap of $221.49 billion. The price-earnings ratio was 598.42, significantly higher than the industry median of 28.5 and the company's historical median.

Despite the high P/E ratio, Salesforce Inc appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $300.00. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.77, suggesting that the stock is trading below its intrinsic value.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Despite the recent insider selling, the stock's modest undervaluation could present an attractive opportunity for investors.

In conclusion, while the insider selling at Salesforce Inc warrants attention, it does not necessarily signal a lack of confidence in the company. Investors should consider the company's strong market position, growth prospects, and current valuation when making investment decisions.