ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, recently added a significant number of shares in Molecular Templates Inc to its portfolio. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded company's basic information. All data and rankings are accurate as of July 18, 2023.

Details of the Transaction

On July 12, 2023, ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. (Trades, Portfolio) acquired 3,191,489 shares of Molecular Templates Inc, increasing their total holdings to 4,391,489 shares. This transaction represents a 265.96% change in the guru's holdings and accounts for 5.45% of the guru's portfolio. The shares were traded at a price of $0.47 each.

Based in Boston, ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned investment firm with a portfolio of 912 stocks, valued at $44.58 billion. The firm's top holdings include Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp, and Exxon Mobil Corp. The firm primarily invests in the Technology and Healthcare sectors.

Overview of the Traded Company: Molecular Templates Inc

Molecular Templates Inc, a US-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic agents that selectively target tumor cells for cancer treatment. The company operates in a single segment and generates revenue from grants and research and development. As of the transaction date, the company's market capitalization stood at $30.955 million, and its stock price was $0.5493. The company's PE percentage is currently not applicable.

Analysis of the Traded Stock

According to GuruFocus valuation, Molecular Templates Inc is potentially a value trap, and investors should think twice before investing. The GF Value of the stock is $5.64, and the Price to GF Value ratio is 0.10. Since the transaction, the stock has gained 16.87%, but it has lost 99.88% of its value since its IPO in 2005. The stock's year-to-date price change ratio is 44.59%.

Evaluation of the Traded Stock's Financial Health

Molecular Templates Inc's financial health is evaluated based on various factors. The company's F score is 1, and its Z score is -8.92, indicating potential financial distress. The cash to debt ratio is 0.83, ranking 1279th in the industry. The company's ROE and ROA are -496.97 and -50.32, respectively, ranking 1360th and 1014th. The company's gross margin growth is not applicable, but its operating margin growth is 10.00%.

Momentum and Predictability of the Traded Stock

The stock's RSI 5-day, 9-day, and 14-day are 78.45, 69.82, and 64.31, respectively. The momentum index 6 - 1 month and 12 - 1 month are 12.79 and -49.04, respectively. The stock ranks 1477th in terms of RSI 14-day and 344th in terms of momentum index 6 - 1 month.

Transaction Analysis

The acquisition of Molecular Templates Inc by ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. (Trades, Portfolio) represents a significant addition to the guru's portfolio. Despite the stock's potential value trap status and negative financial indicators, the guru's investment could indicate a belief in the company's long-term potential. However, investors should conduct thorough research and consider the stock's financial health and market performance before making investment decisions.