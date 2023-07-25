On July 18, 2023, the stock price of Charles Schwab Corp ( SCHW, Financial) experienced a significant change of 12.57%, now trading at $66.01. With a market cap of $120.1 billion and sales of $21.2 billion, the company's GF Value stands at $80.62, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

Charles Schwab operates in the brokerage, wealth management, banking, and asset management sectors. It boasts a robust network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices, a well-established online investing website, mobile trading capabilities, and a proprietary asset management business. As of December 2022, the company managed over $7 trillion of client assets, with nearly all of its revenue generated from the United States.

GuruFocus' Valuation of Charles Schwab

The GF Value is a unique valuation tool that estimates a stock's fair value based on historical multiples, an internal adjustment from GuruFocus based on past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. When the share price significantly surpasses the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued, suggesting poor future returns. Conversely, if the share price falls significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued, indicating higher future returns. Charles Schwab ( SCHW, Financial), with its current share price of $66.01, appears to be modestly undervalued.

As Charles Schwab is modestly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to surpass its business growth.

Financial Strength of Charles Schwab

Investing in companies with weak financial strength can lead to permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to carefully examine a company's financial strength before investing. Charles Schwab has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.68, ranking lower than 71.32% of companies in the Capital Markets industry. GuruFocus ranks Charles Schwab's financial strength as 3 out of 10, indicating a weak balance sheet.

Profitability of Charles Schwab

Investing in profitable companies typically carries less risk. Charles Schwab has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years. Over the past 12 months, the company reported revenues of $21.2 billion and an EPS of $3.66. However, its operating margin ranks lower than 100% of companies in the Capital Markets industry, leading GuruFocus to classify Charles Schwab's profitability as fair.

Growth of Charles Schwab

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. Charles Schwab's 3-year average annual revenue growth is 10.5%, ranking better than 56.6% of companies in the Capital Markets industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0%, ranking lower than 100% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC of Charles Schwab

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. For the past 12 months, Charles Schwab's ROIC has been 0, and its WACC has been 7.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Charles Schwab ( SCHW, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. While the company's financial condition is weak, its profitability is fair. To learn more about Charles Schwab stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

