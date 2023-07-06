San Francisco-based investment firm, Logos Global Management LP (Trades, Portfolio), recently expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of a significant stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications of this investment.

Transaction Details

On July 6, 2023, Logos Global Management LP (Trades, Portfolio) purchased 6,351,210 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc at a price of $0.52 per share. This transaction had a 0.47% impact on the guru's portfolio, increasing their total holdings in the company to the same number of shares. The acquisition represents 8.10% of the guru's holdings in the traded stock.

Logos Global Management LP (Trades, Portfolio), located at 1 Letterman Drive, San Francisco, CA, manages a diverse portfolio of 43 stocks. The firm's top holdings include Cytokinetics Inc( CYTK, Financial), IVERIC bio Inc( ISEE, Financial), Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc( APLS, Financial), IDEAYA Biosciences Inc( IDYA, Financial), and Immunovant Inc( IMVT, Financial). The total equity of the firm stands at $699 million.

Profile of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc, listed under the symbol AGLE, is a US-based clinical-stage biotechnology company. Since its IPO on April 7, 2016, the company has been developing human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare metabolic diseases. With a market cap of $53.046 million, the company competes in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other related markets that address rare genetic diseases.

Stock Performance and Valuation

Since the transaction, the stock price of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc has increased by 30.12% to $0.6766. However, the stock has seen a significant decrease of 93.23% since its IPO. The year-to-date price change stands at 60.56%. The GF Score of the stock is 34, indicating a poor future performance potential.

Financial Health of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc has a cash to debt ratio of 8.68. The company's ROE and ROA stand at -130.83% and -96.04% respectively. The company has not seen any growth in gross margin and operating margin. However, the EBITDA and earning growth over the past three years are 26.60% and 26.10% respectively.

Conclusion

The acquisition of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc by Logos Global Management LP (Trades, Portfolio) is a significant addition to the guru's portfolio. Despite the stock's poor performance since its IPO, the recent increase in stock price and the company's positive EBITDA and earning growth over the past three years could indicate potential for future growth. However, the low GF Score suggests that investors should exercise caution. As always, it is recommended to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.