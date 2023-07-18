As of July 18, 2023, Caesars Entertainment Inc ( CZR, Financial) saw a significant price change of 7.39%, with its shares trading at $56.35. With a market capitalization of $12.1 billion and sales amounting to $11.4 billion, the company's financials are worth exploring. The GF Value of Caesars Entertainment, a measure of intrinsic worth based on historical trading multiples, past performance, and future business estimates, stands at $95.27. However, the company's valuation suggests it might be a potential value trap, warranting caution.

Caesars Entertainment, with approximately 50 domestic gaming properties, has a significant presence across Las Vegas and regional markets. Its portfolio includes renowned brands like Caesars, Harrah's, Tropicana, Bally's, Isle, and Flamingo. The company's U.S. footprint expanded dramatically following the 2020 acquisition by Eldorado. Additionally, Caesars Entertainment owns the U.S. segment of William Hill, a digital sports betting platform, after selling its international operations in 2022.

GF Value Analysis

The GF Value of a stock indicates its fair trade value. If the stock price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it's overvalued, and its future returns could be poor. Conversely, if it's significantly below the GF Value Line, its future returns are likely to be higher. Currently, Caesars Entertainment's stock, with its price of $56.35 per share and a market cap of $12.1 billion, is considered a potential value trap.

Caesars Entertainment's Altman Z-score of 0.62 suggests the company's financial condition is in the distressed zone, implying a higher risk of bankruptcy. A score above 2.99 would indicate safer financial conditions. For more information on how the Z-score measures a company's financial risk, please click here.

Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, investors must review a company’s financial strength before purchasing shares. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage are reliable indicators. Caesars Entertainment's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.07 ranks lower than 85.19% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry, indicating poor financial strength.

Profitability

Investing in profitable companies, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Caesars Entertainment has been profitable for 6 out of the past 10 years. With a revenue of $11.4 billion and EPS of $-1.66 over the past twelve months, its operating margin is 22.23%, ranking better than 86.1% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry.

Growth

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. Caesars Entertainment's 3-year average annual revenue growth is 16.5%, ranking higher than 86.5% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 19.4%, which is better than 71.55% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company’s return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. In the past 12 months, Caesars Entertainment’s ROIC was 8.39, while its WACC was 10.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Caesars Entertainment ( CZR, Financial) is potentially a value trap. While the company's profitability is strong, its financial condition is poor. Its growth ranks better than 71.55% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. For more information on Caesars Entertainment stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

