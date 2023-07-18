As of July 18, 2023, Morgan Stanley ( MS, Financial) has seen a significant change in its stock price, now standing at $91.94. With a market cap of $153.6 billion and an EPS of $5.82, the company's financial metrics are noteworthy. According to the GF Value, a unique indicator of a stock's intrinsic worth calculated by GuruFocus, the fair value of Morgan Stanley stands at $88.2, indicating that the stock is fairly valued.

Morgan Stanley, a global investment bank, has a rich history dating back to 1924. The company operates through institutional securities, wealth management, and investment management segments. By the end of 2022, Morgan Stanley had over $4 trillion of client assets and more than 80,000 employees. The institutional securities business contributes approximately 50% of the company's net revenue, with the remainder coming from wealth and investment management. The company generates about 30% of its total revenue outside the Americas.

GF Value of Morgan Stanley

The GF Value Line suggests that the fair value at which Morgan Stanley's stock should ideally be traded is $88.2. The stock's current price of $91.94 per share and the market cap of $153.6 billion imply that Morgan Stanley stock is fairly valued. Therefore, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength of Morgan Stanley

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, investors must carefully review a company’s financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Morgan Stanley has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.3, which ranks worse than 81.43% of companies in the Capital Markets industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Morgan Stanley’s financial strength as 3 out of 10, indicating a poor balance sheet.

Profitability of Morgan Stanley

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. Morgan Stanley, with an operating margin of 0%, has been profitable 10 times over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $49.9 billion and EPS of $5.82. However, its operating margin ranks worse than 0% of companies in the Capital Markets industry, indicating fair profitability.

Growth of Morgan Stanley

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Morgan Stanley is 7.2%, ranking better than 50.15% of companies in the Capital Markets industry. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0%, ranking worse than 0% of companies in the Capital Markets industry.

ROIC vs WACC of Morgan Stanley

Comparing a company’s return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can evaluate its profitability. Morgan Stanley’s ROIC is 0 while its WACC came in at 6.56. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, the stock of Morgan Stanley ( MS, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 0% of companies in the Capital Markets industry. To learn more about Morgan Stanley stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

