As of July 18, 2023, The Mosaic Co ( MOS, Financial) is trading at $37.53, up by 4.95% for the day. With a market cap of $12.5 billion and sales of $18.8 billion, the company's financial metrics are impressive. The GF Value, a unique measure of intrinsic worth, is pegged at $59.89, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued.

Formed in 2004 by the merger of IMC Global and Cargill's fertilizer business, The Mosaic Co is a leading producer of primary crop nutrients phosphate and potash. The company's assets include phosphate rock mines in Florida, Louisiana, Brazil, and Peru, as well as potash mines in Saskatchewan, New Mexico, and Brazil.

GF Value: A Sign of Significant Undervaluation

The GF Value of a stock is determined by three key factors: historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. If the stock's share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, it suggests the stock may be undervalued and poised for high future returns. Given The Mosaic Co's current price of $37.53 per share and GF Value of $59.89, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued.

Because The Mosaic Co is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Assessing Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength mitigates the risk of permanent loss. The Mosaic Co's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.1, which is lower than 83.83% of companies in the Agriculture industry, suggests a fair financial strength of 7 out of 10.

Profitability and Growth

Profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, are typically safer investments. The Mosaic Co has been profitable 8 out of the past 10 years, with a revenue of $18.8 billion and EPS of $8.07 in the past twelve months. Its operating margin of 21.66% ranks better than 86.78% of companies in the Agriculture industry, indicating strong profitability.

The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of The Mosaic Co is 32.3%, which ranks better than 80.65% of companies in the Agriculture industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0%, ranking worse than all companies in the Agriculture industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another way to assess its profitability. The Mosaic Co’s ROIC of 15.27 is higher than its WACC of 9.3, implying that the company is creating value for shareholders.

Conclusion

In summary, The Mosaic Co ( MOS, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Despite its growth ranking worse than all companies in the Agriculture industry, its GF Value suggests potential for high future returns. To learn more about The Mosaic Co stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

