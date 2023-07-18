As of July 18, 2023, Bank of America Corp ( BAC, Financial) is making notable strides in the stock market. The company's stock price stands at $30.7, having experienced a day's change of 4.42%. With a market cap of $244.7 billion and sales reaching $98 billion, the financial giant continues to assert its dominance. According to GuruFocus.com's unique GF Value indicator, the intrinsic worth of BAC is estimated at $39.04, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued.

Bank of America, one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, boasts over $2.5 trillion in assets. Its operations span across four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. The company's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. Its Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, and its wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Despite having operations in several countries, Bank of America remains primarily U.S.-focused.

GF Value: A Unique Valuation Method

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation model developed by GuruFocus.com. It estimates a stock's fair value based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. The GF Value Line represents the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. Given Bank of America's current price of $30.7 per share, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued according to the GF Value Line.

Given this undervaluation, the long-term return of Bank of America's stock is likely to be higher than its business growth. For more investment opportunities, check out these high-quality, low-capex companies that may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength: A Critical Factor

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength present a higher risk of permanent loss. A useful measure of this strength is the cash-to-debt ratio. Bank of America's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 1.14, ranking it lower than 52.49% of companies in the banking industry. This indicates a relatively poor financial strength, with an overall rating of 4 out of 10.

Profitability: A Key to Safer Investments

Profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, are typically safer investments. Bank of America has been profitable 10 out of the past 10 years, boasting a revenue of $98 billion and an EPS of $3.33 over the past twelve months. However, its operating margin is 0%, ranking it lower than other companies in the banking industry. Overall, Bank of America's profitability is fair, with a GuruFocus rank of 6 out of 10.

Growth: A Crucial Factor in Valuation

Growth is a vital factor in a company's valuation. Bank of America's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 51.18% of companies in the banking industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0%, which is lower than other companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC: A Measure of Profitability

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insight into its profitability. Bank of America's ROIC is 0, while its WACC stands at 8.21. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders.

Conclusion

In summary, Bank of America ( BAC, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. Despite its poor financial condition, the company's profitability is fair. However, its growth ranks lower than other companies in the banking industry. For a more detailed look at Bank of America's financials, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For more high-quality investment opportunities, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.