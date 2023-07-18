Bank of America (BAC): A Modestly Undervalued Investment Opportunity

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

As of July 18, 2023, Bank of America Corp (

BAC, Financial) is making notable strides in the stock market. The company's stock price stands at $30.7, having experienced a day's change of 4.42%. With a market cap of $244.7 billion and sales reaching $98 billion, the financial giant continues to assert its dominance. According to GuruFocus.com's unique GF Value indicator, the intrinsic worth of BAC is estimated at $39.04, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued.

Bank of America, one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, boasts over $2.5 trillion in assets. Its operations span across four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. The company's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. Its Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, and its wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Despite having operations in several countries, Bank of America remains primarily U.S.-focused.

GF Value: A Unique Valuation Method

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation model developed by GuruFocus.com. It estimates a stock's fair value based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. The GF Value Line represents the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. Given Bank of America's current price of $30.7 per share, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued according to the GF Value Line.

1681426077144055808.png

Given this undervaluation, the long-term return of Bank of America's stock is likely to be higher than its business growth. For more investment opportunities, check out these high-quality, low-capex companies that may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength: A Critical Factor

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength present a higher risk of permanent loss. A useful measure of this strength is the cash-to-debt ratio. Bank of America's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 1.14, ranking it lower than 52.49% of companies in the banking industry. This indicates a relatively poor financial strength, with an overall rating of 4 out of 10.

1681426096911810560.png

Profitability: A Key to Safer Investments

Profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, are typically safer investments. Bank of America has been profitable 10 out of the past 10 years, boasting a revenue of $98 billion and an EPS of $3.33 over the past twelve months. However, its operating margin is 0%, ranking it lower than other companies in the banking industry. Overall, Bank of America's profitability is fair, with a GuruFocus rank of 6 out of 10.

Growth: A Crucial Factor in Valuation

Growth is a vital factor in a company's valuation. Bank of America's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 51.18% of companies in the banking industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0%, which is lower than other companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC: A Measure of Profitability

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insight into its profitability. Bank of America's ROIC is 0, while its WACC stands at 8.21. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders.

1681426113282179072.png

Conclusion

In summary, Bank of America (

BAC, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. Despite its poor financial condition, the company's profitability is fair. However, its growth ranks lower than other companies in the banking industry. For a more detailed look at Bank of America's financials, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For more high-quality investment opportunities, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.