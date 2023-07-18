Comerica Inc (CMA): A Significantly Undervalued Stock with Potential for Higher Returns

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

As of July 18, 2023, Comerica Inc (

CMA, Financial) saw a day's change of 4.06%, with a stock price of $50.01. With a market cap of $6.6 billion and sales reaching $3.8 billion, the company's GF Value stands at $94.94, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued.

Headquartered in Dallas, Comerica is a financial services company primarily focused on relationship-based commercial banking. It operates primarily in Texas, California, and Michigan, with additional locations in Arizona and Florida. The company also has select businesses operating in other states and Canada.

GF Value and Stock Valuation

The GF Value is a unique stock valuation method, incorporating historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. The GF Value Line represents the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. Currently, Comerica's stock is trading significantly below the GF Value Line, suggesting it is significantly undervalued and likely to deliver higher future returns.

1681426519349526528.png

Financial Strength

Investors must review a company’s financial strength to avoid permanent capital loss. Comerica's cash-to-debt ratio is 0.59, ranking worse than 68.73% of companies in the Banks industry. This indicates that Comerica's overall financial strength is poor, scoring 3 out of 10.

1681426538513301504.png

Profitability

Comerica has been profitable 10 times over the past 10 years. With a revenue of $3.8 billion and EPS of $9.49 over the past twelve months, the company's operating margin is 0%, ranking worse than 0% of companies in the Banks industry. This indicates fair profitability, with a rank of 5 out of 10.

Growth

Comerica’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 50.68% of companies in the Banks industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0%, ranking worse than 0% of companies in the Banks industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC), provides insight into its profitability. Comerica’s ROIC is 0, and its WACC is 5.59 for the past 12 months.

1681426554619428864.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Comerica (

CMA, Financial) stock appears significantly undervalued. Despite its poor financial condition, the company's profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 0% of companies in the Banks industry. For more information about Comerica stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.