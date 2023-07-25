Is Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) a Value Trap? An In-Depth Analysis

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On July 18, 2023, shares of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (

WBD, Financial) experienced a 3.74% increase, with the stock price standing at $12.77. The company, with a market cap of $31.1 billion, is currently trading below its GuruFocus Value of $24.39. This discrepancy suggests that the stock might be undervalued, but is it a value trap? Let's delve into a detailed analysis.

Warner Bros. Discovery, born from the merger of two significant media firms, is a global media powerhouse. The company boasts a portfolio of renowned networks such as HBO, Discovery, CNN, and TLC, and popular franchises like Superman, Rick and Morty, and Game of Thrones. Its content production studios include Warner Bros., HBO, Discovery Studios, DC Films, and Cartoon Network Studios. Warner Bros. Discovery also operates two major streaming services, Max and Discovery+.

GF Value: A Possible Value Trap

The GF Value is a unique indicator of a stock's intrinsic worth, derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. For Warner Bros. Discovery, the current GF Value suggests that the stock might be a value trap, warranting a second thought before investment.

Warner Bros. Discovery's Beneish M-Score, a measure of earnings manipulation, is -0.41, higher than the ideal -1.78, hinting at potential manipulation. Additionally, the company's Altman Z-score of 0.3 puts it in the distressed zone, implying a higher risk of bankruptcy. A safer financial condition would be indicated by a Z-score above 2.99. Learn more about how the Z-score measures financial risk here.

1681426820995481600.png

Financial Strength

Investing in financially weak companies carries a higher risk of capital loss. Hence, understanding a company's financial strength is crucial before buying its stock. Warner Bros. Discovery's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.05 is worse than 90.72% of companies in the Media - Diversified industry, and its overall financial strength is ranked 3 out of 10 by GuruFocus, indicating poor financial health.

1681426839072931840.png

Profitability

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk. Warner Bros. Discovery has been profitable for 8 out of the past 10 years. However, its operating margin of -10.36% is worse than 74.26% of companies in the Media - Diversified industry. Despite this, GuruFocus ranks Warner Bros. Discovery’s profitability as strong.

Growth

Growth is a crucial factor in company valuation. Warner Bros. Discovery's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 3.6%, better than 61.72% of companies in the Media - Diversified industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -10.2%, ranking worse than 69.54% of its industry peers.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company’s return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. Warner Bros. Discovery’s ROIC of -3.3% falls short of its WACC of 8.57%, suggesting it may not be creating value for its shareholders.

1681426862766555137.png

Conclusion

Summing up, the stock of Warner Bros. Discovery (

WBD, Financial) might be a potential value trap. Despite strong profitability, the company's financial condition is poor, and its growth ranks below average within the Media - Diversified industry. For a more comprehensive understanding of Warner Bros. Discovery's financials, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider checking out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.