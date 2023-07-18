Is Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Significantly Undervalued? A Detailed Financial Analysis

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

As of July 18, 2023, Citizens Financial Group Inc (

CFG, Financial) is trading at $29.11, marking a 3.67% change for the day. With a market cap of $14.1 billion and sales reaching $8.5 billion, the company's key financial metrics are noteworthy. However, the GF Value for Citizens Financial Group stands at $43.99, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group is a prominent bank holding company based in Providence, Rhode Island. The company operates through two principal business segments: consumer banking and commercial banking. Offering a variety of retail and commercial products, including capital markets and wealth options, Citizens Financial Group operates over 1,000 branches in 14 states, primarily in the Northeast. The company boasts over $220 billion in total assets.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary indicator of a stock's intrinsic worth, calculated by GuruFocus based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If a stock's price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if the price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock is undervalued, and its future return will likely be higher.

With a current price of $29.11 per share, Citizens Financial Group appears to be significantly undervalued according to the GF Value. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1681426973521346560.png

Financial Strength and Profitability

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss for investors. It's crucial to review a company’s financial strength, including its cash-to-debt ratio, before deciding to purchase shares. Citizens Financial Group's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.42 ranks lower than 75.61% of companies in the banking industry, indicating poor financial strength.

Profitability is another vital factor. Citizens Financial Group has been profitable nine times over the past ten years. Despite this, its operating margin is 0%, ranking lower than most companies in the banking industry. This indicates fair profitability.

Growth and ROIC vs WACC

Company growth is closely tied to long-term stock performance. Citizens Financial Group's 3-year average annual revenue growth is 5.4%, ranking lower than 54.95% of companies in the banking industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0%, which also ranks lower than most banking industry peers.

Another way to assess a company's profitability is by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC). For the past 12 months, Citizens Financial Group’s ROIC is 0, and its WACC is 7.8. Ideally, the ROIC should be higher than the WACC.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Citizens Financial Group appears to be significantly undervalued. Despite its poor financial condition, the company demonstrates fair profitability. However, its growth ranks lower than most companies in the banking industry. To learn more about Citizens Financial Group's stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.