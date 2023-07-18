Marathon Oil (MRO): A Modestly Undervalued Stock with Potential for High Returns

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On July 18, 2023, Marathon Oil Corp (

MRO, Financial) saw a 3.51% increase in its stock price, reaching $24.8. This energy company, with a market cap of $15.3 billion and sales of $7.3 billion, is primarily engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional resources in the United States. As of 2022, Marathon Oil reported net proved reserves of 1.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent and a net production average of 343 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. With a GF Value of $29.05, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued.

An Overview of Marathon Oil's GF Value

The GF Value of Marathon Oil Corp (

MRO, Financial) is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. This GF Value Line represents the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. Considering the current price of $24.8 per share, Marathon Oil seems to be modestly undervalued, indicating the potential for higher future returns than its business growth.

1681427555418112000.png

Financial Strength of Marathon Oil

Investing in financially strong companies reduces the risk of permanent capital loss. A good starting point to understand a company's financial strength is its cash-to-debt ratio. Marathon Oil's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.03, which is lower than 91.38% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. GuruFocus ranks Marathon Oil's overall financial strength at 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

1681427575282335744.png

Profitability of Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil has been profitable 6 out of the past 10 years. Over the past year, the company reported a revenue of $7.3 billion and an EPS of $4.07. Its operating margin of 43.3% ranks better than 82.69% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Overall, the profitability of Marathon Oil is ranked 7 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth of Marathon Oil

Growth is a crucial factor in company valuation. Marathon Oil's 3-year average annual revenue growth is 20.6%, which ranks better than 72.03% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 30.3%, ranking better than 67.73% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) with its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) provides insights into its profitability. Marathon Oil’s ROIC is 14.29, and its WACC is 10.26, indicating a healthy profitability relative to its cost of capital.

1681427591510097920.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marathon Oil (

MRO, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued, offering potential for higher future returns. The company's fair financial condition and profitability, combined with its strong growth, make it an attractive investment option. For more information about Marathon Oil stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, visit our GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.