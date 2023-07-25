On July 18, 2023, the stock price of Caesars Entertainment Inc ( CZR, Financial) saw a significant change of 7.39%, reaching $56.35 per share. With a market capitalization of $12.1 billion, the company's financial metrics and GF Value are worth a closer look. The GF Value of Caesars Entertainment (CZR) stands at $95.27, indicating that the stock might be a possible value trap, warranting careful consideration before investment.

Caesars Entertainment, with around 50 domestic gaming properties across Las Vegas and regional markets, has been a prominent player in the entertainment industry. The company's brands include Caesars, Harrah's, Tropicana, Bally's, Isle, and Flamingo. Apart from its physical assets, Caesars also owns the U.S. portion of William Hill, a digital sports betting platform. This growth and expansion have been aided by the merger with Eldorado in 2020, which had over 20 properties before the merger.

GF Value and Valuation Analysis

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic worth, calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and estimates of future business performance. The GF Value Line represents the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. However, if the price is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. In the case of Caesars Entertainment ( CZR, Financial), with its current price of $56.35 per share, the stock is believed to be a potential value trap.

The Altman Z-score of Caesars Entertainment is 0.62, which indicates a distressed financial condition and suggests a higher risk of bankruptcy. A Z-score of above 2.99 would be safer, indicating more stable financial conditions. To learn more about how the Z-score measures the financial risk of the company, please click here.

Financial Strength Analysis

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before buying shares. The cash-to-debt ratio of Caesars Entertainment is 0.07, ranking worse than 85.19% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Caesars Entertainment's financial strength as 3 out of 10, suggesting a poor balance sheet.

Profitability Analysis

Investing in profitable companies poses less risk, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term. Caesars Entertainment has been profitable 6 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $11.4 billion and an EPS of $-1.66. Its operating margin is 22.23%, ranking better than 86.1% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Caesars Entertainment's profitability at 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth Analysis

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Caesars Entertainment is 16.5%, ranking better than 86.5% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 19.4%, ranking better than 71.55% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC Analysis

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Caesars Entertainment's ROIC was 8.39, while its WACC came in at 10.79.

Conclusion

Overall, Caesars Entertainment ( CZR, Financial) stock is believed to be a possible value trap. The company's financial condition is poor, but its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 71.55% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. To learn more about Caesars Entertainment stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

