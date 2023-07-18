As of July 18, 2023, Bank of America Corp ( BAC, Financial) is showing promising signs of being modestly undervalued. With a current stock price of $30.7, a market cap of $244.7 billion, and a GF Value of $39.04, the banking giant could offer a higher long-term return due to its current undervaluation.

Bank of America, one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, boasts over $2.5 trillion in assets. It operates across four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. The company's consumer-facing lines include branches and deposit-gathering operations, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. Its Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does its private bank. Despite having operations in several countries, Bank of America primarily focuses on the U.S. market.

GF Value of Bank of America

The GF Value is a unique indicator calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued and likely to deliver poor future returns. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future returns are expected to be higher.

Given Bank of America's current price and market cap, it appears to be modestly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to exceed its business growth.

Financial Strength of Bank of America

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial for investors to review a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. One way to understand financial strength is by examining the cash-to-debt ratio. Bank of America's cash-to-debt ratio is 1.14, ranking worse than 52.49% of companies in the banking industry. This indicates that Bank of America's financial strength is somewhat weak.

Profitability of Bank of America

Investing in profitable companies, especially those demonstrating consistent long-term profitability, poses less risk. Bank of America has been profitable for ten years, with a revenue of $98 billion and an EPS of $3.33 over the past twelve months. However, its operating margin is 0%, ranking worse than 0% of companies in the banking industry. Despite this, GuruFocus ranks Bank of America's profitability at 6 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth of Bank of America

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Bank of America is 6.4%, which ranks better than 51.18% of companies in the banking industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0%, ranking worse than 0% of companies in the banking industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) can provide valuable insights into its profitability. Over the past 12 months, Bank of America's ROIC was 0, while its WACC came in at 8.21. This suggests that the company may not be creating value for shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bank of America Corp ( BAC, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. Despite its poor financial condition, its profitability is fair, and its growth ranks better than half of the companies in the banking industry. To learn more about Bank of America stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

